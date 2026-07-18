LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Taylor's avatar
C Taylor
2hEdited

"In this inverted reality we find ourselves in... Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the mainstream media destroy information, religions destroy spirituality, truth is called lies, lies are called truth..." Welcome to Terence McKenna's singularity.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2h

I wonder what RFK Jr used to find when he and fellow palaeontologist Jeffrey Epstein went hunting for "dinosaur bones".

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture