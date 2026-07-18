Surviving Healthcare

Dinosaurs are, disappointingly, a fake psy op. Out of all I have given up, losing them was one of the most painful.

In this inverted reality we find ourselves in everything is upside down, and everything is backward. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the mainstream media destroy information, religions destroy spirituality, truth is called lies, lies are called truth, and so many are under mass mind control. We would do well to question everything. Live in reality…