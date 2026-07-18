Dinosaurs are, disappointingly, a fake psy op. Out of all I have given up, losing them was one of the most painful.
In this inverted reality we find ourselves in everything is upside down, and everything is backward. Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the mainstream media destroy information, religions destroy spirituality, truth is called lies, lies are called truth, and so many are under mass mind control. We would do well to question everything. Live in reality…
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2 days ago · 36 likes · 11 comments · Robert Yoho, MD
"In this inverted reality we find ourselves in... Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the mainstream media destroy information, religions destroy spirituality, truth is called lies, lies are called truth..." Welcome to Terence McKenna's singularity.
I wonder what RFK Jr used to find when he and fellow palaeontologist Jeffrey Epstein went hunting for "dinosaur bones".