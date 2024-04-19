SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BUDGET $36 million Canadian taxpayer dollars are allocated in the 2024 Canadian budget for Vaccine Injury
Hmmm.
SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BUDGET THE Program was initiated by Public Health Agency of Canada alongside the rollout of COVID-19 shots.
This table IS found on page 135 of the budget.
Maybe that will be enough. Maybe more money?
What does Jagmheet think?.
I might be mistaken but does the Public Health Agency of Canada 🇨🇦 have ties to the World Health Organization? The whole thing seems sketchy to me.