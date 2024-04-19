SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BUDGET $36 million Canadian taxpayer dollars are allocated in the 2024 Canadian budget for Vaccine Injury

Hmmm.

SAFE AND EFFECTIVE BUDGET THE Program was initiated by Public Health Agency of Canada alongside the rollout of COVID-19 shots.

This table IS found on page 135 of the budget.

Maybe that will be enough. Maybe more money?

Leave a comment

Share

What does Jagmheet think?.