“Royal College of GPs ‘failed to declare conflict of interest’ over children’s Covid vaccine. It did not reveal donation payments from Pfizer when advocating for jabs for 12-15 age group at crucial meetings, say campaigners. The college was given £102,820 was given for “donations and grants” as well as “benefits in kind”. This was more than double what the organisation received the previous year from Pfizer – £49,324 – and up from £4,309 in 2019 for event sponsorship, donations, grants and benefits in kind. Representatives from the Faculty for Public Health, the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health were also at the meeting. It took place on Sept 7 2021, six days before the CMO announcement on children’s vaccines. A spokesman for the Royal College of GPs, said: “As the organisation representing 54,000 GPs on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, the College took part in many meetings relating to the care of patients during the outbreak and finding solutions to the health emergency. This particular meeting was purely advisory in nature, and the College had no decision-making role. Do you think donation payments such as these should be disclosed, as well as payments made to doctors, specialists, etc or should they be protected as commercial in nature?”

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/health-alliance-australia_royal-college-of-gps-failed-to-declare-conflict-activity-7285216614319366144-vGUD

From Australian Health Alliance.

Quick spread the word round bird flu has been purchased. The IHR amendments have gone through.

