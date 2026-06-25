Biohazard Risks: With 85 million pounds of food inside the warehouse no longer refrigerated, the site has developed into a significant biohazard concern involving decay and pests (7:24 - 7:48).

Saw this first on Tom Shepstone. Great stack.

Solar Panel Issues: Initial reports linked the fire to rooftop solar panels. A failed rapid-shutdown system meant crews faced live electrical hazards for days, requiring them to manually disconnect inverters on the roof (3:08 - 4:10).

Who makes solar panel and inverters. If pagers can blow up any grid component can become a weapon. Weapons technologies do not need to be made by bomb manufacturers. Dei for instance is a selective race based weapon. Non Jewish whites are selected for removal from life by economic job education health care and human rights redress aka the human rights systemis itself systemically racist. Only racialized and jews qualify for dei opportunities and remedies for racist policies. In a noahide world order skin color would then differentiate the status. Funny that. Noticing our governments themselves are designing programs as weapons. We are surrounded by military installations as de rigueure.

This fire has been going on since June 17 and is not out.

Who thinks lithium battery storage is involved.

Up in smoke? Your lungs and food.

The warehouse was essentially a giant, half-million-square-foot cooler, insulated by 8.5 inches of foam sandwiched between corrugated steel and sealed with a rubber roof membrane. Once fire reached the foam, it became nearly impossible to extinguish from the outside. And what about lithium batteries. Notice the smoke.

How many batteries were in there. Not discussed.

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