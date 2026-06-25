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wanderer's avatar
wanderer
8h

Well, isn't this interesting! Govts better throw more money at this safe, green energy!! Idiots!!

King carnages Brookfield, making so much on his net zero, "green" fiasco!

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
8h

Solar Installed on Massive Scale Without Massive Fire and Safety Controls and Instant Oxygen Depleting Deployment is a Local PSC and Federal Law Oversight

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4 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
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