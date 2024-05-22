https://t.me/roadtogeneva

THE ROAD TO GENEVA

PEOPLE'S CONVOY

30TH MAY-1ST JUN 2024

Join in convoy alongside thousands of freedom lovers to Geneva to be part of our historic rally on Saturday 1st June

A Road Trip with a Mission

We will not surrender

our health freedom!

Help us to make the votes of unelected bureaucrats obsolete!

You are invited to join us in convoy to Geneva where we will gather on Saturday 1st June to declare our freedom, independence and right to self-determine our own future!

ALL for Freedom,

Freedom for ALL!

Schedule

May

30

THU 30th-FRI 31st MAY

Convoy to Geneva

Meet at your nearest convoy departure point to begin your road trip to Geneva!

May

31

31st MAY

Freedom Celebration

Celebrate your arrival in Geneva alongside new friends from across the world!

June

1

SATURDAY 1ST JUNE

#WeAreTheChangeRally

Join the historic rally outside the United Nations before we march through Geneva!

Convoy & Routes

Join us on a Road Trip with a mission...

We'd love as many freedom lovers to join us on the convoy as we can, but if you choose to fly, take a train, bus or boat, you being there is what matters the most.

Where do we start from?



Start from where you are, your local town or city. Organise a departure point with a group of friends or local freedom lovers and check the routes to join the convoy at our designated waypoints, meal breaks and overnight stops.

How many cars make a convoy?

The Road to Geneva People’s Convoy is not hundreds of bumper-to-bumper vehicles like the Truckers Convoy in Canada. It is designed to be self-organizing and can consist of even just two vehicles. Think of it as a road trip with a mission...

COUNTRY CHANNELS: Road to Geneva UK https://t.me/roadtogenevauk @roadtogenevauk Weg nach Genf https://t.me/wegnachgenf @wegnachgenf Strada per Ginevra https://t.me/stradaperginevra @stradaperginevra La route de Genève RoutedeGeneve @RoutedeGeneve Weg nach Genf Österreich https://t.me/wegnachgenfAT @wegnachgenfAT O caminho para Genebra https://t.me/CaminhoParaGenebra @CaminhoParaGenebra Camino a Ginebra https://t.me/caminoaginebra @caminoaginebra

