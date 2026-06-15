Watch in the brower. Cut link in.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IPLg35sd1YJO

FYI this is hetero child abuse and same sex child abuse through sodomy. And I'm not picking on the rainbow. Unless the plus is pedo. Then well… goodness, who are you to say so and please prove it with your inside knowledge of this topic so we can tell the world the truth.

This discusses a demonic control and the exorcism healing of casting out the strong man demon.

It references rothschilds, knights of Templar- Masons, Jesuit program etc..

It parses how mk ultra as a program requires child Sodomy.

Isaiah 22:22

“And the key of the house of David will I lay upon his shoulder; so he shall open, and none shall shut; and he shall shut, and none shall open.”

Revelation 3:7 (KJV)

“And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write; These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth.”

Mark 16:17 (KJV)

“And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues;”

Occult requires the end of Christ, and believes if they could sodomize God they would gain God's power.

The video discusses the use of mk ultra in most relgions, secret societies, Masons illuminati and army etc.

Females become decoders, messengers.

Males can become assassins and revictimizers even with amnesia etc.

Video reveals that demons are created birthed in the ritual.

LegionS of demons in our society?

Painting. Satan summoning his Legions.

Oh that's the Statue of Liberty.

Mark 16:17 (KJV)

“And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils; they shall speak with new tongues.

Christ's power casts out. Power structures of canaanite infiltrated satanic hidden doers in Religions use this control. It is not isolated.

Luke 10:19 (KJV)

“Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy...”

Matthew 10:1 (KJV)

“And when he had called unto him his twelve disciples, he gave them power against unclean spirits, to cast them out...”

Those demons he indicates are unclean spirits.

Mark 6:13 (KJV)

“And they cast out many devils, and anointed with oil many that were sick, and healed them.”

multiple abuse leads to multiple demons.

Mark 5:12–13 (KJV):

“And all the devils besought him, saying, Send us into the swine, that we may enter into them. And forthwith Jesus gave them leave. And the unclean spirits went out, and entered into the swine: and the herd ran violently down a steep place into the sea... and were choked in the sea.”

Mark 5:9 (KJV)

“And he asked him, What is thy name? And he answered, saying, My name is Legion: for we are many.”

Satan and lucifer are one and the same.

One is the lion. One is the light bringer.

1 Peter 5:8 (KJV):

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:”

Isaiah 14:12 (KJV)

How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!

The name “Lucifer” comes from the Latin Vulgate translation and means “light-bearer” or “morning star.”

The video discusses aliens in the context of mk ultra.

The exorcist concludes… christ wins.

Here is a novel I wrote under a pseudonym. It is a psychological thriller. I've been told it's a page turner.

To Death by Lorna Park.

https://a.co/d/0al8bXFD

It could never get commercial success. After all. A pedo might die in it. But I don't want to ruin it for you.

I thought I was writing about what I saw in our world.

and yet it was prior, much prior to my understanding of our world.

Demons don't want to be cast out.

Some people say demons control our politicians. Well. If they do…I wonder how they got there.

This town needs an enema? Now you understand the Gotham quote.

This world needs an exorcism.

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