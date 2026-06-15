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Hannahlehigh
1h

Another heavy post Lisa, hang on while I pray the St Michael prayer first, laughing, not laughing

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Private
3m

Read this when you can, Lisa: “Original Sin, Rituals Child Rape & The Church” by Dr Hillman. This male rage bonding demonic influence is also for deeper uses i .e. attacking the female as nurturer role, thereby spiritually waring against the woman with child (Rev 12:17) or the remnant of the early Christian Body of Christ (not religiosity).

In Ancient Greece and Rome, groups of women served many vital functions for the state, counselors to generals, they were judges and performed social safety nets for the needs of the poor and sick. (Read “Women and Politics in Ancient Rome) by Richard Bauman.

The Christian hierarchy of control after the Council of Nicea played a large part to pervert those vital roles of women and to quash the protective, nurturing aspects of powerful groups of women guardians by eliminating free expression of women’s viewpoint.

So not only is this ritualized sodomy creating rage filled homosexual men but indirectly creating “whores and/or loud emotionally imbalanced” women who need the cover of a husband or father to be respectable. There’s so much more to this!

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