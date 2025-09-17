This feels like a bad movie and law is now taking orders.

Speaking of fake shit. Apollo didn't happen says Musk. When I was a kid I heard they filmed the moon landing in Sudbury Ontario because of all the moon scapes that were made from pouring the mine tailings. I was very small and can't remember who I was overhearing. Were they speculating. Or did they know.

Hate speech laws? Because of the Charlie Kirk Assassination. And the overdrive cued up synthetic left response? Come on. It was instant thorough and fast out of the gate.

left hate-gate was up faster than taking that mouser apart. And everywhere and saturated. And over the top.

All at once. Saturates the media. Getting played us vs them. This is stand with Ukraine and no one's noticed.

Yep. That how this crap always works. The thing you HAVE to focus on. And an us vs them.

Trend?

There's so many holes in their case I'd strain my pasta with it.

death penalty for oswald?

When they ask him how he wants to go he should say the vaccine.

and hate speech eh.

So death of the first amendment? Is being run like an op.

That's not a fitting response to the man who never stopped talking.

So trans kills catholic school kids, then Charlie. Drum up a false flag return fire. in Canada trans dude breaks in to do pedo rape to a 3 year old. Trauma.

they couldn't. coordinate this crap? fake it like a moon landing?

the moon is made of cheese and these guys stink.

you want to think there's an innocent part of the world.

no.

an innocent leader who ALSO is ruthless? Oxymoron.

what if Gaza is not just for Gaza. But for making us helpless to stop it.

just for one second get out of us and them mode and whether or not you think your side is right. Or if anyone taking the wrong side is either an Islamophobe or antisemitic. That literally is it. Paint us all so we can't talk.

the people at the very top are never like us regular people. They may or may not be true and accurate representations of the people.

most likely they are freaky potatoes. Maybe we are all disposable animals to them irrespective if you think you are their tribe, their religion.

I don't remember the people anywhere getting privileges. Except a few countries, some in Africa where they didn't like the vax.

But they knew.

See what I am saying. Covid couldn't happen if it wasn't sewn up.

we watched a ritual. CK was a ritual. Then so will this legal case for Tyler. It will be on display purposefully to show us justice is dying.

now what if Gaza is a ritual for the entire world. A programming. For us.

the Georgia guidestones. If our leaders (for however long) don't seem to like us, why do you maybe think yours likes you just because you think yours does a good job hating who you're told is your enemy.

Think.

Watch 1984 or read it. Who are we at war with? Wrong speak. Just who they tell us is our enemy.

the cognitive smart city infrastructure is going up every where.

Smart cities go live. they become. Our cities become rf prisons. With cameras everywhere.

What if they built and tested Entire cities in China. not for people to live in but as a weapons testing program.

I feel like no one is adequately exploring the city as a whole as a weapon. Planning act changes, route changes ring roads around the entire city. Tolls as borders. Think. Light ballasts as highway blocks. Evs as detonator bombs. Smart city meters as house bombs. Co2 pipelines under pressure as an air tsunami to choke whole city blocks. Centralized energy as removable energy. Close the exits. Up load the rf. Remote control it.

So the China cities?

Kept them around to test their smart city technology. Run some uyghers through. Practice the city as the kill state. Build empty cities just for testing the 5g. For testing how to make every inch visible. No tunnels.

Gazans can't get out. No more tunnels.

Are we watching Gaza as programming? As programming learned helplessness When the next goes up.

Look evil shit happens all over the world. All the time that they WON'T let us see. Lots.

so I know this is very clinical way to look at war and not what the dialog is supposed to be.

But we when we see the bombing and death again and again. Why.

you hear things like starving. No water. Bombing churches. While all fenced in

Like a horrific movie. they want us to see it. Like we watched Charlie die publicly. Killer with lots of outfits, impossible gun dismantling.

they want to create split personalities within us. Make us disassociate. maybe this is like mk ultra. Accept this fake world where you can't do anything.

Then they dangle, here the freaks in dresses can't talk about killing you. Here's your candy little girl. now lick my balls clean or whatever Epstein island shit.

We have a death cult everywhere. But Don't worry little girl you can kill the baby you made we never wanted you to have outside a family because those are gone now.

that's your candy. call that kill candy a right. Now lick my balls.

the city as the weapon. Whole cities built for nothing.but weapons testing.

People in a city unable to leave being bombed.

This is a non hate thing I don't care what your race or religion. this is for you to think about too.

Are we watching a programming.

Is everything on display in our world some ritual death and we are ONLY allowed a polarized view. Right v. left. Gaza v zionist. Vax v. Unvaxed. Trans v Christian.

When they pull the trigger. How far back do you think they will sit. Antarctica. Mauii.

Don't you want a hug right now. Its not the colonials or Christians as in your freaking neighbors you need to worry about. Its not whether we are using pronouns or not.

Nope. Its tearing down what they are designing. Morally ethically physically.

Go right back to asking for the Epstein files.

Just like that. Like they didn't do a massive dissassociative change the channel through trauma.

We are in one big mk ultra.

