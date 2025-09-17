LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Monique's avatar
Monique
3hEdited

Hi @LawyerLisa. I created the substack at your suggestion, and recognized you at the top. I took a lot of heat for it. It seems most people on her are now reconciled that it was a ff. https://moniquelukens.substack.com/p/i-believed-til-i-didnt-the-disinformation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe Harris's avatar
Joe Harris
3h

we need to be wise and have the discernment of the Holy Spirit to get through all this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture