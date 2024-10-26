The depoulator mentality will choose for you if it's in your social credit score.

Too much carbon.

You spoke too much.

Never accept digital identification or CBDC.

The older the child in the womb, the more profit thete is in the industry.

Is it a right.

Or an illicit organ harvesting trade.

When you understand they have diligently working on Ectogenesis since the late seventies, you should understand the implications for women.

We aren't freed by reproductive technologies.

We are obsolete, and instead form the competition to widget womb.

Then if there's nostalgic attachment to women, the many identification as women suffice.

Front hole. Bonus hole.

Artificial placental technology patents.

Cloning.

At some point the pin will drop and women will see the intensity at which our destruction proceeds and how viciously the destruction of our fertility is pursued.

God.

The family.

Biblical genders.

these must fall in next world order.

