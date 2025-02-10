(WEF in America must be made as hated and exposed as it is in Canada EU and UK. )
A What do you get when you cross the CBC reporting on the trucker convoy, digital ID, WEF Freeland and WEF Trudeau, WEF Singh, seizure of bank accounts without trial, jury charge, judge and the erasure of the Foreign Affairs data now wiped from the internet? Aka Canada's USAID.
Answer A
B. What Do you get when you combine answer A with government run euthanasia?
C. What do you get when you combine answer A with Bill C-293.
Let me know when you give up.
I get the impression that Frau Freeland is a willing sacrifice at the alter of Carney. She will deploy a “limited hangout” to give the illusion of transparency just to allow Carney to come in as an “outsider”
Ultimately she will run back to daddy Schwabs lap and become more entrenched in the WEF just like Ardern did.
WEF. 2030. Population culling. Digital authoritarianism. WHO, UN. Elites getting richer under green scam, etc.