Trust the science just became trust the loser pedophiles. You are disgusting. We see you. We will make it synonymous. Rapist.pigs.

Get these pedo symbols out of our communities, schools, banks.

FBI WHERE ARE YOU? OUT THIS Now. ONE PUBLIC STATEMENT IS A IT TAKES.

WE WILL TAKE IT FROM THERE. We are a community here ready. Empower us.

Trust the science? Pound sand. I don't trust pedophiles. We will protect children.

The army of God rises in unbelievers heart soul and mind.

Child rapists we will make it illegal again. Get out of our schools, media, films, streaming, government, courts, police.

Justice is coming. I believe in the alpha male. I believe in the moma bear. I believe in grandparents.

I believe in morality having its own force.

If you think child rape is good pr for your trust the science # harmacy? Fine. Done. Then we will make this viral. Vectors of child rape recommends another booster.

Trust me. We are just getting motivated.

Share

Leave a comment