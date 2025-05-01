LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
1mEdited

Sadly, more female participants in Satanism than men. I am also convinced it was women pulling the strings of the LGBT whatever worldwide takeover of govts and corps. Men were involved too of course but were never actively vocal about their sin or illness.

https://worldyturnings.com/2024/07/30/the-pagans-among-us-are-mainly-girls/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture