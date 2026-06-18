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Chaplain Bob Walker
3h

my bible series on the wheat and the tares mirrors the same conclusions. they paid high dollar in the city factory jobs to rob the farms of workers and herd us into cities and then shipped the jobs to china. you asked for my email: Palmbeachweddings@gmail.com

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