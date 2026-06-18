Let's look at resources in our communities being stripped.

Let's start with an easy concept. Intergenerational knowledge and relationships.

I grew up in a small town. This is a point of departure from our current conception of big city neighbors. Do you know your neighbors?

Small towns gave a bedrock of goodwill that was Intergenerational. Your uncle went to school with his uncle married your friends sister…. What does that enable.

The I got your back. Or when the shit hits the fan, I'll help, or show up here gain entry. It created a sense of us.

How did we close industries in small towns? systematically. War by economy.

How did we engineer roads to bypass the tourist, local ma and pa dinners? Thoroughly through globalist corporate ATA entities Masquerading as local decision makers.

When you lose the small town or pile strangers into condos you lose neighbors and neighborhoods and Intergenerational goodwill.

When everyone comes from different places does mistrust arise?

Is that planned.

Loss of Intergenerational goodwill is why migrants want to live with people with the same customs. It blunts the edge of the loss.

Loss of Intergenerational knowledge.

The how to. Go to school to get schooled aka indoctrinated and lose the handing down of skills and knowledge.

Go to the supermarket to buy prepared foods.

What did your grandparents know of how to do. How many generations before self sufficiency is broken. 4 maybe.

If the latest generation thinks food comes via skip the dishes, or uber eats, how long could they survive in a shit hit the globalist planned it fan scenario?

Can you grow food, mend clothes, darn socks, repair your roof, your car, gather edible weeds ( why are governments broad spraying glycophate on non agricultural lands?) Filter water, dig a well. What skills are important now? What knowledge is lost? Medicinal plants, poultices, assisting birth, keeping women and children from harm, castration of a pedophile with two bricks, and other such vital community building skills are no longer passed down.

Those skills are lost because governments do it all. Corporations do it all. Or tax us punish us not do it. It's not incompetence. It's malthusian.

Then you discover they hate you and invented taxes to remove housing etc and make you dependent on them.

Can you preserve food? If 5g 6g rf borders went live, would you be able to survive in a city with 3 days of food in it?

No guns eh.

Why are there cameras. To watch us like a reality TV survival episodes?

Why do elites build bunkers in hard to reach locations. Why do cars have remote off switches.

Convenience has removed the need for sharing and keeping Intergenerational knowledge.

Trust the expert

Trust the expert has placed even the skill of using our God given 5 senses and our own logic and judgment into the realm of it's NO LONGER LEGAL. if you could get more absurd.

Taxes are wealth redistribution. And not to the poor.

Cash for clunkers takes away parts and vehicles without kill switches.

Instead of ditches and urban design to replenish the water table, water is systematically drained into culverts and put of communities through hard scaping. This has logical consequences to water table, plant and garden growth and drought and floods can even be engineered through control of urban architecture.

That is water resources. You are charged for your resources being stripped and your convenience is the excuse. Could you collect and purify your water without expensive gadgets?

Urine is nitrogen. Mix it with ashes from a fire and you gave a complete fertilizer. You know darn well the engineering of famine together with taught dependency is as a disaster.

Could you make a fire to keep warm, build a shelter? Those were dawn of time ancestoral skills.

How about leaf collection. Stripping resources. You can't make good soil without them. So you buy mulch with dye and chemicals and soil with powdered cement. Then the impossible manicured lawn requires all your time for only status a return. Not even a kale salad.

You lay turf instead of grow a garden. Then apply pesticide. Our shrubs are decorative instead of fruiting.

Victory gardens were encouraged by governments. Now homelessness, free drugs, abortion and sterilization are the globalist values.

Here is how cars were stripped from communities in a scam. Learn alot.

Do you see the collection of household items in bins instead of to thrift stores Where the vulnerable could get some dignity?

watch that video.

We need to decide to help others and remake community links. We will make our links with people from different cultures, who look differently from ourselves. We need to work together to both dismantle the globalist system AND rebuild what we've lost.

Ignore all their tell lie vision. Fear is the resource demonically inspired thrive on.

We need to reject the narratives that lead countries to war and see our leaders as metely expensively controlled pedophile shields.

Spend you time replenishing the intergenerational loss. Become a leader at replenishing community skills. Their systems are corrupt. Create new systems.

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