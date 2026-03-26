Research the Noahide Laws.
Does the Bedrock of Society Language Attempt to bypass the constitution?
The noahide laws prohibit Idolatry. Among other religions that includes Christianity.
All entries below include either direct quotes or carefully attributed summaries with traceable sources.
Maimonides (Rambam)
Source: Mishneh Torah, Hilchot Avodat Kochavim 9–10
Rambam classifies Christianity within the category of avodah zarah (idolatry) in his halachic framework.
Rabbi Moshe Feinstein
Source: Igrot Moshe, Yoreh De’ah I:69
Rules that Christianity is considered avodah zarah in halachic contexts.
Rabbi Ovadia Yosef
Source: Yabia Omer, Vol. 2, Yoreh De’ah 11
Defines Christianity as involving shituf (association with God), which is prohibited for Bnei Noach.
Rabbi Elchanan Wasserman
Source: Kovetz Maamarim
Teaches that attributing divinity to a human being constitutes avodah zarah.
Rabbi Avigdor Miller
Source: Awake, My Glory; lectures
“The worship of a human being as God is idolatry.”
Rabbi Jonathan Blass
Source: Yeshiva.co Ask the Rabbi
“The Christian doctrine of the Trinity is ideologically idolatrous… belief that God became a human being is idolatrous.”
Rabbi Shlomo Aviner
Source: She’eilat Shlomo (responsa)
Maintains classical halachic distinctions regarding idolatry and non-idolatrous nations.
Rabbi Tovia Singer
Source: Let’s Get Biblical!; lectures
“To worship a man as God is idolatry.” “Christianity is a form of idolatry because it attributes divinity to a human being.”
Rabbi Hillel Weiss
Source: Interviews and Sanhedrin publications
Advocates for global recognition of the Seven Noahide Laws as a universal moral code and emphasizes strict monotheism for all nations.
Rabbi Dov Stein
Source: Sanhedrin-associated teachings
Teaches that Noahide law requires rejection of intermediary or divided conceptions of God.
Rabbi Yaakov Dovid Cohen
Source: Institute of Noahide Code, United Nations event
“It is critical that the representatives of the United Nations affirm the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of a civilized society, known as the Seven Universal Laws of Noah.”
2006 International Noahide Organization
Source: Wikipedia: Noahidism (section on modern development)
“An international Noahide organization was established in 2006 to serve as a bridge between the nascent Sanhedrin and Noahides worldwide.”
WHAT IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR IDOLATRY.
Death by the sword or guillotine.
Understanding this system is a necessary part of understanding our world.
This is the day the Lord has made! Let us Rejoice and be glad!
Where there is hatred.
Let me sow love.
Where there is despair Hope.
If someone prays for your fear, hatred and despondency or despair, you better grin like that smile came from the Lord.
Friends of all religions I believe in debate over silence. I go where the data leads.
Those denying the Noahide Laws as an antisemitic trope become complicit.
Good comes from lighting candles in dark places.
Rome wasn't built in a day.
Ok that's an inside joke only a Talmudic rabbi will get.
having had many important Jewish people in my life, I prized our friendships for their great debate and sense of humor.
let's go World. There's a ton of work to do.
In my lifetime we have learned from our rulers that we must separate church and state. How is that possible if we have Noahide Laws looming over us?
There is, in certain quarters, a continual lament that we all can't get along -- especially those who have different theories of reality or different religious beliefs (almost the same thing). The situation is often these days couched in terms coming out of the discipline of psychology. But I think there is more to it than that. What psychology (and popular thought generally) misses is the involvement of supernaturalism. It's not just other human beings we have to consider, it's also the angels: the fallen angels, in particular.
I'm looking at The Handbook for Spiritual Warfare, by Ed Murphy. Relatively recent, 1996.
"As you continue to read, you will discover how the post-Enlightenment Western world view has filtered out much that the Bible reveals about he evil spirit world from our understanding."
"I will again boldly state my world view position in reference to spiritual warfare: It represent the context in which all of life is lived. Everything from Genesis 3 to Revelation 20 that has occurred, is occurring, and will yet occur, occurs in the context of warfare between the kindgom of God and the kingdom of evil supernaturalism."
"Thus in this first recorded appearance of Satan by name in Scripture we discover the major features of his evil schemes against God and His people. He is a deceiver who seeks to seduce the leaders of God's people into actions of disobedience to God. He exists to dishonor God and injure His people. The diabology of the rest of Scripture is but an expansion of these major features of evil supernaturalism."
I think he's right, and we can't ignore the implications. One of them is that Satan is constantly trying to introduce both false doctrinal ideas (everywhere), and at the same time to foment discord between people holding different doctrinal positions; even between groups, such as Catholics and Protestants, where the degree of difference is rather slight.