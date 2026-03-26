Does the Bedrock of Society Language Attempt to bypass the constitution?

The noahide laws prohibit Idolatry. Among other religions that includes Christianity.

All entries below include either direct quotes or carefully attributed summaries with traceable sources.



Maimonides (Rambam)

Source: Mishneh Torah, Hilchot Avodat Kochavim 9–10

Rambam classifies Christianity within the category of avodah zarah (idolatry) in his halachic framework.

Rabbi Moshe Feinstein

Source: Igrot Moshe, Yoreh De’ah I:69

Rules that Christianity is considered avodah zarah in halachic contexts.

Rabbi Ovadia Yosef

Source: Yabia Omer, Vol. 2, Yoreh De’ah 11

Defines Christianity as involving shituf (association with God), which is prohibited for Bnei Noach.

Rabbi Elchanan Wasserman

Source: Kovetz Maamarim

Teaches that attributing divinity to a human being constitutes avodah zarah.

Rabbi Avigdor Miller

Source: Awake, My Glory; lectures

“The worship of a human being as God is idolatry.”

Rabbi Jonathan Blass

Source: Yeshiva.co Ask the Rabbi

“The Christian doctrine of the Trinity is ideologically idolatrous… belief that God became a human being is idolatrous.”

Rabbi Shlomo Aviner

Source: She’eilat Shlomo (responsa)

Maintains classical halachic distinctions regarding idolatry and non-idolatrous nations.

Rabbi Tovia Singer

Source: Let’s Get Biblical!; lectures

“To worship a man as God is idolatry.” “Christianity is a form of idolatry because it attributes divinity to a human being.”

Rabbi Hillel Weiss

Source: Interviews and Sanhedrin publications

Advocates for global recognition of the Seven Noahide Laws as a universal moral code and emphasizes strict monotheism for all nations.

Rabbi Dov Stein

Source: Sanhedrin-associated teachings

Teaches that Noahide law requires rejection of intermediary or divided conceptions of God.

Rabbi Yaakov Dovid Cohen

Source: Institute of Noahide Code, United Nations event

“It is critical that the representatives of the United Nations affirm the historical tradition of ethical values and principles which are the basis of a civilized society, known as the Seven Universal Laws of Noah.”

2006 International Noahide Organization

Source: Wikipedia: Noahidism (section on modern development)

“An international Noahide organization was established in 2006 to serve as a bridge between the nascent Sanhedrin and Noahides worldwide.”

WHAT IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR IDOLATRY.

Death by the sword or guillotine.

Understanding this system is a necessary part of understanding our world.

This is the day the Lord has made! Let us Rejoice and be glad!

Where there is hatred.

Let me sow love.

Where there is despair Hope.

If someone prays for your fear, hatred and despondency or despair, you better grin like that smile came from the Lord.

Friends of all religions I believe in debate over silence. I go where the data leads.

Those denying the Noahide Laws as an antisemitic trope become complicit.

Good comes from lighting candles in dark places.

Rome wasn't built in a day.

Ok that's an inside joke only a Talmudic rabbi will get.

having had many important Jewish people in my life, I prized our friendships for their great debate and sense of humor.

let's go World. There's a ton of work to do.

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