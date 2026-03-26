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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
2h

In my lifetime we have learned from our rulers that we must separate church and state. How is that possible if we have Noahide Laws looming over us?

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John Reed's avatar
John Reed
2h

There is, in certain quarters, a continual lament that we all can't get along -- especially those who have different theories of reality or different religious beliefs (almost the same thing). The situation is often these days couched in terms coming out of the discipline of psychology. But I think there is more to it than that. What psychology (and popular thought generally) misses is the involvement of supernaturalism. It's not just other human beings we have to consider, it's also the angels: the fallen angels, in particular.

I'm looking at The Handbook for Spiritual Warfare, by Ed Murphy. Relatively recent, 1996.

"As you continue to read, you will discover how the post-Enlightenment Western world view has filtered out much that the Bible reveals about he evil spirit world from our understanding."

"I will again boldly state my world view position in reference to spiritual warfare: It represent the context in which all of life is lived. Everything from Genesis 3 to Revelation 20 that has occurred, is occurring, and will yet occur, occurs in the context of warfare between the kindgom of God and the kingdom of evil supernaturalism."

"Thus in this first recorded appearance of Satan by name in Scripture we discover the major features of his evil schemes against God and His people. He is a deceiver who seeks to seduce the leaders of God's people into actions of disobedience to God. He exists to dishonor God and injure His people. The diabology of the rest of Scripture is but an expansion of these major features of evil supernaturalism."

I think he's right, and we can't ignore the implications. One of them is that Satan is constantly trying to introduce both false doctrinal ideas (everywhere), and at the same time to foment discord between people holding different doctrinal positions; even between groups, such as Catholics and Protestants, where the degree of difference is rather slight.

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