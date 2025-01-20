If those who were preparing this Audit of the PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA and PHAC were on a date together it might go something like this:

Auditors: Your favorite colour is Rainbow? OMG MY FAVORITE COLOR IS RAINBOW.

PHAC: You like to dance to those covid 19 nurses videos? OMG I LIKE TO DANCE TO THOSE COVID 19 NURSES VIDEOS!!!

Auditors: You like to shame people on social media for disagreeing with the power structure???? I LIKE TO SHAME PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR DISAGREEING WITH THE POWER STRUCTURE!!

PHAC: You check the FDA and CDC and WHO and UN and PAHO pages multiple times a day for new advice? I CHECK THE FDA AND CDC AND WHO AND UN AND PAHO PAGES MULTIPLE TIMES A DAY FOR NEW ADVICE!!

Auditors: You look at all weather patterns as evidence we should be in a 15 minute smart city run by elites dictating our forkfuls of food???? I LIKE TO LOOK AT ALL WEATHER PATTERNS AS EVIDENCE WE SHOULD BE IN A 15 MINUTE SMART CITY RUN BY ELITES DICTATING OUR FORKFULS OF FOOD!!!!!

PHAC: You look at skin color to decide the merit of the person and whether or not they can redeem themselves with hormones of the opposite sex or more lipstick and heels in the case of outi urethras? ME TOO!!! DO YOU LIKE MY HEELS? I DO!! ARE YOU BINDING YOUR ADAMS APPLE? YES-ARE YOU WEARING A FAKE ONE? YES!!

CAN WE PLAN PANDEMICS BETTER? YES;

CAN WE CONTROL ALL THE DATA WITH MULTI-LATERAL PAN-CANANADA PAN-DATA AGREEMENTS? YES

CAN WE CONTROL DECISION MAKING MORE AND MONITOR AND SURVEIL EVERYTHING MORE? YES. WE WILL SURVEIL THE CRAP OUT OF EVERYTHING. THANK YOU FOR ASKING FOR MORE TOTALITARIANISM. WE WILL DO THAT.

CAN YOU STRENGHTEN YOUR PROCESSES TO BE MORE EFFECTIVE AT TOTALITARIANISM IN THE CASE OF PLANNING OR I MEAN RESPONDING TO A PANDEMIC. THANK-YOU WHY YES WE WILL DO THAT. NICE OF YOU TO ASK.

CAN YOU BE MORE EFFECTIVE AT CONTROLING THE MICE NUTS OF BORDER CONTROL FOR THE NON-COMPLIANT. OF COURSE. WE WANTED TO BE MORE GROSS ON BORDER CONTROL OF EXISTING CITIZENS. ALWAYS HAPPY TO OBLIGE TO MORE RESTRICTIVE AND HAVE THOSE PROCESSES IN PLACE. YES WE WILL MAKE SURE WE REVIEW EVERY LITTLE DISCRETION A BORDER AGENT HAS TO CONFORM WITH OUR VIEWS ON MORE HEALTH RESTRICTIONS.

CAN YOU GET BETTER AT ADMINISTERING NATIONWIDE MANDATORY QUARANTINE INCLUDING COLLECTING SURVEILLING AND FOLLOWING THE ENTIRE NATION? YES. SORRY WE WANTED TO DO THAT THE FIRST TIME. (WE ARE THINKING 15 MINUTE ZONES WOULD BE GREAT WITH RF BOUNDARIES IF ITS A CLIMATE EMERGENCY - LL ADDED THAT);

Now that we have my interpretation of the symbiotic relationship between these two groups and their ‘recommendations’ here is the relevant excerpts of Report 8.

“Period covered by the audit

The audit covered the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020. This is the period to which the audit conclusion applies. However, to gain a more complete understanding of the subject matter of the audit, we also examined certain matters that preceded the start date of this period.

Date of the report

We obtained sufficient and appropriate audit evidence on which to base our conclusion on 4 February 2021, in Ottawa, Canada.

Audit team

Principal: Carol McCalla

Principal: Chantal Richard

Director: Sarah McDermott

Director: Francis Michaud

Ghazaleh Aghili Dehkordi

Jocelyn Duquette

Mary Lamberti

Connor Macdonald

Kirsten Mikadze

Julie Paquette

Shokoufa Toukhi

Jennifer Winton

Durriya Zaidi

List of Recommendations

The following table lists the recommendations and responses found in this report. The paragraph number preceding the recommendation indicates the location of the recommendation in the report, and the numbers in parentheses indicate the location of the related discussion.

Pandemic planning

List of Recommendations

Recommendation Response

8.37 The Public Health Agency of Canada should work with its partners to evaluate all plans to assess whether emergency response activities during the COVID‑19 pandemic were carried out as intended and met objectives. This evaluation and other lessons learned from the pandemic should inform updates to plans. The agency should further test its readiness for a future pandemic or other public health event. (8.29 to 8.36)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The experience of COVID‑19 has provided a lived experience of a global pandemic, the nature of which Canada has not seen in over 100 years. Recognizing that existing plans provided a framework to guide the current response but that improvements are always possible, the Public Health Agency of Canada will incorporate learnings from the pandemic into its plans and test them as appropriate. In updating and testing these plans, the agency will work with provincial and territorial partners to reflect shared responsibilities for public health emergencies. This work will be completed within 2 years after the end of the pandemic.

Health surveillance information

List of Recommendations

Recommendation Response

8.51 The Public Health Agency of Canada should, in collaboration with its provincial and territorial partners, finalize the annexes to the multi-lateral agreement to help ensure that it receives timely, complete, and accurate surveillance information from its partners. In addition, in collaboration with provinces and territories, the agency should set timelines for completing this agreement. This exercise should be informed by lessons learned from data sharing between the agency and its partners during the COVID‑19 pandemic. (8.45 to 8.50)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to work with its provincial and territorial partners to develop a new work plan for the multi-lateral agreement. The new work plan will be developed with provincial and territorial partners on the basis of lessons learned from the COVID‑19 pandemic and the forthcoming recommendations from the pan-Canadian health data strategy.

The agency will use lessons learned to evolve the existing federal-provincial-territorial governance, through which a joint critical path for delivery on the multi-lateral agreement will be outlined. The necessary agreements to support receiving timely and accurate surveillance information from its provincial and territorial partners will also be articulated. Both the work plan and governance recommendations will be addressed within 2 years of the end of the pandemic.

8.65 The Public Health Agency of Canada should finalize the improvements to its information technology infrastructure to facilitate the collection of timely, accurate, and complete surveillance information from provinces and territories, both during and after the COVID‑19 pandemic. The agency should establish timelines for the completion of these improvements. (8.60 to 8.64)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Public Health Agency of Canada will work with provincial and territorial partners through established governance mechanisms, including the Technical Advisory Committee, the Special Advisory Committee, and the Canadian Health Information Forum, to build on the information management and information technology improvements already underway and articulate the additional functionality at the federal level to facilitate the collection of surveillance information from provinces and territories. The agency will use this intelligence to finalize improvements to its information technology infrastructure, in order to facilitate the sharing of timely, accurate, and complete surveillance information provided by provinces and territories both during and after the COVID‑19 pandemic. This work will also address any relevant forthcoming recommendations from the pan-Canadian health data strategy. A critical path with clear milestones will be developed with provincial and territorial partners to guide this work. This recommendation will be addressed within 2 years of the end of the pandemic.

8.66 The Public Health Agency of Canada should develop and implement a long-term, pan-Canadian health data strategy with provinces and territories that will address both the long-standing and more recently identified shortcomings affecting its health surveillance activities. This strategy should support the agency’s responsibility to collect, analyze, and share relevant and timely information. (8.45 to 8.64)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Public Health Agency of Canada signalled its commitment to continue improving health data collection, sharing, and use by creating the Corporate Data and Surveillance Branch in October 2020. Under the leadership of the new branch, the agency launched collaborative work with its federal, provincial, and territorial partners, as well as diverse data stakeholders, toward articulating a pan-Canadian health data strategy. The strategy will identify and address COVID‑19 data issues and provide recommendations for addressing the long-standing issues that have a negative impact on Canada’s ability to collect, share, and use health data. Success is dependent on collaboration with and commitment from provincial and territorial partners.

Significant progress has been made to support federal, provincial, and territorial partnership and on the overall deliverable itself. The federal-provincial-territorial governance for the strategy was established and approved by the Conference of Deputy Ministers of Health. An expert advisory group was launched to provide strategic policy advice related to the strategy. Short- and medium-term priorities to improve Canada’s COVID‑19 data use have been identified, with summer 2021 targeted for completion. A long-term strategy is under development and is on track for completion by December 2021.

Early warning of public health threats

List of Recommendations

Recommendation Response

8.80 The Public Health Agency of Canada should appropriately utilize its Global Public Health Intelligence Network monitoring capabilities to detect and provide early warning of potential public health threats and, in particular, clarify decision making for issuing alerts. (8.76 to 8.79)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Global Public Health Intelligence Network (GPHIN) performed its key function of providing early warning within Canada. Early warning of an emerging public health threat on 31 December 2019 was communicated within Canada through a daily report issued by the system on that day. The Public Health Agency of Canada took immediate action on becoming aware of this emerging public health threat following this report, including enhanced surveillance and reporting.

The agency will continue to use the GPHIN as Canada’s global event-based surveillance system, relying on the full scope of its capabilities to provide early detection and warning of potential public health threats. In recognition of the need for clear decision-making processes, a standard operating procedure was put in place in fall 2020 regarding the issuance of GPHIN alerts. The agency will work to make further improvements to GPHIN and to one of the program components, the alert process, taking into account both this recommendation as well as the final recommendations of the independent review of GPHIN, expected to be issued in spring 2021.

8.85 The Public Health Agency of Canada should strengthen its process to promote credible and timely risk assessments to guide public health responses to limit the spread of infectious diseases that can cause a pandemic, as set out in its pandemic response plans and guidance. (8.81 to 8.84)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Public Health Agency of Canada conducts risk assessments as a means to assess the severity of emerging public health threats and recognizes the importance of having a robust risk assessment process in response to public health events, including pandemics such as COVID‑19.

The agency will conduct a review of its risk assessment process and incorporate lessons learned from the COVID‑19 pandemic to support timely decision making by senior officials. In addition, the agency will engage domestic and international partners and other stakeholders to inform the review process. This review will also be consistent with and informed by other international risk assessment process reviews in response to the COVID‑19 pandemic.

This review will be completed by December 2022, recognizing that timelines for this review are dependent on the federal government and its partners’ available capacity to dedicate to this work, given the ongoing COVID‑19 pandemic.

Border measures

List of Recommendations

Recommendation Response

8.100 The Canada Border Services Agency, in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada, should ensure that border services officers have the appropriate guidance and tools to enforce border control measures imposed to limit the spread of the virus that causes COVID‑19. Furthermore, because border control measures regarding entry and mandatory quarantine continue to evolve, the Canada Border Services Agency should conduct a review of decisions related to essential workers to ensure that border services officers are properly applying exemptions. The findings from this review should be used to adjust existing and future guidance for the enforcement of emergency orders. (8.95 to 8.99)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Canada Border Services Agency, through its border task force, has expanded its support to front-line border services officers beyond the existing operational guideline bulletins; live support access for 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; and regular case reviews. In addition, the agency has supplemented support by conducting detailed technical briefings prior to the implementation of new or amended orders-in-council. The objective is to support the accurate implementation of new provisions and ensure clarity for front-line staff.

The agency has established a process to monitor decisions made by border services officers as they relate to the application of orders-in-council for essential workers. The agency will continue to utilize this information to inform adjustments or reviews that may be required of the orders-in-council.

The agency’s border task force will develop a training tool by June 2021 to assist front-line officers in understanding the complexities of the orders-in-council.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Public Health Agency of Canada have consulted regularly with each other on interpretations of the orders-in-council and will continue to collaborate on future adjustments and improvements.

8.118 The Public Health Agency of Canada should improve its systems and processes for administering the nationwide mandatory quarantine during the COVID‑19 pandemic, including the collection of contact information and follow-up to verify compliance. Lessons learned should be used to develop emergency plans for administering mandatory quarantine orders for future disease outbreaks. (8.95 to 8.117)

The agency’s response. Agreed. The Public Health Agency of Canada has restructured its border and travel health program to better respond to the changing pandemic and increase its focus on compliance. The agency has improved the systems and processes to promote, monitor, and enforce traveller compliance with quarantine since the program was launched in March 2020.

The accuracy and timely collection of traveller contact information has significantly improved since the agency transitioned to mandatory electronic submission of contact information and quarantine plans in November 2020 through the ArriveCAN phone app and website. This, in turn, has enhanced the agency’s ability to verify compliance and gather evidence to estimate compliance rates.

Consistent with the federal government’s approach to regulatory enforcement, the agency continues to use a risk-based approach to verify compliance. As part of this, the agency now uses more diverse methods, including

the ArriveCAN app, which now allows travellers to demonstrate compliance

phone calls (automated and live agents)

on-site compliance visits at a traveller’s quarantine location

follow-up by law enforcement when non-compliance is suspected

Plans for administering and enforcing emergency orders in future outbreaks will be updated 18 months after the current pandemic to incorporate lessons learned.

Definitions:

Definition 1

Coronavirus disease (COVID‑19)—The disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS‑CoV‑2).

Return to definition1referrer

Definition 2

Surveillance standard—An established procedure to follow to ensure that infectious disease occurrences are uniformly defined, reported, and recorded.”

REMEMBER when Bill C-293 asked for a review of Covid procedures to ensure we get it right the next time? It was not the NCI they were thinking.

This is what they meant.

Get the totalitarian control right the next time.

https://www.oag-bvg.gc.ca/internet/English/parl_oag_202103_03_e_43785.html#hd2e

