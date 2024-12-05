Now this is Dr. Thorpe

https://rumble.com/v3ta3py-dr-james-thorpe-exposes-horrific-mrna-effects-on-mothers-and-infants-gareth.html

BELOW IS HOW THEY PSYOP THE PREGNANT WOMEN TO TAKE THE VACCINE.

Help fund the door knocking campaign at Killbill293.com

.08 cents per door knocker! depending on the print run.

Share

Leave a comment