A plan afoot is to overwhelm the registry. A plan to subvert the subversion.

What did the French resistance do in WW2

The French Resistance played a crucial role in World War II by opposing the German occupation of France and collaborating with Allied forces. Key activities included:

Sabotage: Resistance groups conducted sabotage operations against German military infrastructure, supply lines, and transportation networks. Intelligence Gathering: They gathered and relayed vital intelligence to the Allies about German troop movements and operations. Espionage: Resistance members often infiltrated German installations and worked to gather information on enemy plans. Support for Allied Operations: They assisted Allied forces during the D-Day invasion by disrupting German communications and providing support for landing troops. Evacuation of Allied Soldiers: They helped Allied soldiers escape from occupied territory, often hiding them and arranging safe passages. Political and Social Resistance: The Resistance also organized strikes, protests, and other forms of non-violent resistance against the Vichy regime and Nazi policies. Formation of Networks: Various groups, such as the FFI (Forces Françaises de l'Intérieur), coordinated efforts to unite the resistance factions under a common goal.

Their efforts were instrumental in weakening German control and preparing the ground for the liberation of France.

“Poultry registration

Register as a keeper of less than 50 poultry or other captive birds

Register if you keep up to 49 birds, including any kept as pets.

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency

12 December 2023

2 October 2024 — See all updates

Applies to England and Wales

We are experiencing an extremely high volume of applications. We currently aim to process applications within 30 days.

If you have already submitted an application, do not submit another. There is no penalty for registering after 1 October.

As of 1 October 2024, in England and Wales, you must register if you keep poultry or other captive birds. This includes any birds you keep as pets.

You’re breaking the law if you do not register.

When you do not need to register

You do not need to register psittaciformes or passeriformes (such as budgies, parrots, cockatiels and finches) if they are both:

fully housed in a dwelling (your home or another indoor structure)

with no access to the open air

You do not need to register an exempt bird to visit a veterinary practice.

If your birds are taken outdoors at any time, for example to be exercised, trained, or taken to bird gatherings or shows, they must be registered.

How to register

If you have a County Parish Holding (CPH) number

You can register in 2 ways, either by:

If you do not have a CPH number

You can register online, it should take about 10 minutes.

We’ll ask you for:

your contact details

details of the owner of the birds (if this is not you)

the location where you keep the birds

details of the birds you keep (species, number and what you keep them for)

By registering:

the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) will contact you with updates and guidance if there’s a disease outbreak (such as bird flu) in your area

you’ll help prevent the spread of disease and protect all kept birds, including back-yard flocks

After you have registered

If your details have changed you’ll need to tell APHA within one month when:

you no longer keep or own birds

your contact information changes

you change the species of poultry or other captive birds you keep

you change the purpose or purposes for which you keep birds

you start keeping 50 or more poultry or other captive birds

Email customer.registration@apha.gov.uk or call on 03000 200 301. Lines are open 8:30am to 5:00pm Monday to Friday.

Get help

If you need help registering contact APHA:

by email at customer.registration@apha.gov.uk

by phone on 03000 200 301 (lines are open 8:30am to 5:00pm Monday to Friday)

Keeper of 50 or more birds

It’s a legal requirement to register. You must complete the relevant form to register premises where the birds are kept.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/register-as-a-keeper-of-less-than-50-poultry-or-other-captive-birds#full-history

Should we report the problem with the page is that the UK has become totalitarian?

This Is not a bad response to totalitarianism. I can't believe we are at the chicken Resistance stage. But yes we are squarely here. They are coming for our food.

And don't think you can hide them on public lands..

OH NO. THAT IS ALSO STRAIGHT TO JAIL.

Abandoning chickens? Also a criminal offense. Concerns about unregistered poultry now includes wild poultry…. These are edible too, the authorities have determined..

“Village residents have been warned by a local authority not to abandon hens in the surrounding area after reports of an increase in poultry roaming wild.

The commissioner said she wanted to stress to villagers that abandoning the birds was a criminal offence.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-isle-of-man-67308530.amp

I don't know whether to laugh, cry or get myself some chickens.

In my area some lovely soul or souls regularly dump the speed cameras at night. Discussions I never used to have but now do. What is the price of gas, can you see that? and Who thinks the speed camera’s down? We joke that my oldest son and I keep getting up in the night to do it, only to be too late, or interrupt the guys doing it. It is now a fantastic long tale that gets richer every day about how we got there and we were hiding in the bush, only two other groups were hiding in the bush and we were all beat by some other group. But tomorrow night, we’ll dump the camera for sure.

We are facing totalitarianism. Our forays beyond the trucker protests are manifesting as hiding chickens, dumping chickens on public lands, over-registering chickens, and dumping cameras.

It's a start.

And God Blessed the chicken keepers because they were mighty clever…

