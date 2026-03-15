A French revolution that chose the barbarism of the guillotine.

More likely the operation of the Noahide laws and antichristian mass decapitation operation by the entrenched Masons and their like minded controllers than the fairy tale we are told about the French revolution.

That was in my estimation the first mass noahide operation via guillotine.

Cover stories abound. See what adds up.

Christians die in wars in much greater proportions than their percentage of the population.

By hook or by crook.

The UN calls the post 2030 agenda the Noahide Agenda.

Or new UN the Trump peace Board alliance with the Sanhedrin is possibly even more giddyup about decapitation of Christians.

Look up and read the Laws of Kings and Wars for yourself. Then decide if bibi calling Palestinians and Iranians is creepy af.

The time line for the Jewish Redemption ( not Christian) is 2027. After which they missed even the revised prophecy timeliness for arrival of the Messiah. It has to do with the thousand years that follow.

We are watching the going for broke.

Most jews do not participate in these theories. Most do not practice Kabbalah mysticism. But chabad. Well.

“Sanhedrin 56a-b: Obligations for Non-Jews

We usually think of the Torah as commanding the Jewish People to live according to its laws. What responsibilities and obligations does the Torah command non-Jews to perform? The Gemara on today’s daf quotes a baraita that teaches the laws of the sheva mitzvot benei Noaḥ – the seven Noachide laws:

Dinim – the commandment to establish a legal system Birkat HaShem – a prohibition against blasphemy Avoda Zara – a prohibition against idol worship Giluy Arayot – a prohibition against sexual depravity Shefiḥut Damim – a prohibition against murder Gezel – a prohibition against stealing Ever min ha-ḥai – a prohibition against eating from a living animal

The source for these seven commandments is presented by Rabbi Yoḥanan as stemming from the first commandment given by God to Adam. In Sefer Bereshit (2:16-17) we find that God commanded Adam to eat freely of any of the trees in the Garden of Eden with the exception of the etz ha-da’at tov va-ra – the tree of knowledge of good and evil – which was forbidden to him. By means of a series of homiletical interpretations, the words in these pesukim are understood to refer to the various actions and behaviors that are forbidden. In the midrashic compendium Lekaḥ Tov another suggestion is raised regarding the source of the sheva mitzvot benei Noaḥ. Aside from the homiletical interpretation of the verses in Sefer Bereshit, we also find a number of specific references in the Tanakh to punishments given to non-Jews for these types of transgressions. Thus we find that Kayin is punished for killing Hevel (Bereshit chapter 4), Avimelekh is punished for attempting to engage in sexual relations with Sarah (Bereshit chapter 20), the generation of the flood were punished for ḥamas – for stealing (Bereshit 6:11) – and we find in Sefer Iyyov (31:26-28) that idol worship was forbidden to them

https://steinsaltz.org/daf/sanhedrin56/

It's an odd scenario not in any other religion. You're not coverted by force to Judaism where you would be an equal to other Jews. ( not freedom or equality, rather slavery) You are converted to a non jew religion that prohibits your religion and makes you a slave. Puts you in their courts. And decapitation is the punishment. The judges are ruling you as a lesser soul. Very odd.

Jewish people with consciences must speak about this. I saw a Jewish woman bravely state on a Jewish interview she couldn't abide by the idea that Arabs were only animals. And that she left the group that proposed that. I'd love to see that strength and courage again.

Head of the Sanhedrine?

Rabbi Steinsaltz: It is important that Jews do something about the observance of the seven noahide laws amongst the non-Jewish population, since, in addition to the fact that it might be a protection for Jews, it is necessary to live in an environment that is not antagonistic.”

I was very pro Jewish, dated a reform Jewish man in my youth and still love his family deeply. Especially his parents his father asked I convert. I really teared up. It was like a marriage proposal.

I couldn't. First I thought it was absurd, since they were atheist and I loved God alot. I thought but didn't say- maybe you should convert. I used to imagine if they were devout orthodox Jews we might have fit better. As it turns out - no!!!!! ( FYI happily married. I'm giving the journey to you. Because it really is difficult exposing the noahide laws. So I do it.) My maid of honor was a atheist assimilated jew from South America. Several close friends through law were Jewish. I really had zero animus for these people. It is also why I believe the percentage who have heard of the Noahide laws is small.

The control owned media blast sharia law on a constant megaphone

Yet not once reports on the global one world religion moving in darkness. Why? Plenty of evidence.

I pay a personal cost in exposing the Noahide laws.

“Thereis “no original text of the Noahide Code”15 as it is not explicitly stated in the Torah,

the first five books of the Bible. The earliest source systematically discussing and analyzing the

seven laws is Talmudic.16 Although there is no express statement of them in the Torah, the Noahide laws are learned by biblical exegesis.17…

Official recognition of the Seven Noahide Laws is contained in a congressional resolution

signed by President Bush in 1991, noting that “the historical tradition of ethical values and

principles which are the basis of civilized society . . . have been the bedrock of society from the

dawn of civilization, when they were known as the Seven Noahide Laws.”28 …

(LL what is the punishment????)

(17) requiring “that the court is to administer the

death penalty by the sword (i.e., decapitation),”

Source: Rutgers University https://share.google/FRwHzstH1ogC8YPOY

These duties are set forth in LICTENSTEIN, supra note 15, at 31-35. See also RAINBOW, supra note 4, at 113-20 (discussing the laws that are necessary in a just society).

It is framed as Just to decapitate Christians for their beliefs.

So France? Was the French Revolution a Noahide operation?

Maybe

the noahide laws. It changed my lense.

It is coming from the UN or the Trump Peace Board. By left or by right it is completely sewn up.

A war to send the unjust into?

Do you know how to frame what you see. Or are you guided by the few billionaires who own the media.

If we are red vs blue. We are right where they want us to be.

What do you think. We are all of a sudden in a world War? And it's happenstance?

Food Chain Reaction Game plotted a final world War and world famine in 2028.then a one world government. Same game.

We love to talk about the globalist ventures but are omitting entirely the push for one world religion.

Enforced by the sword.

How about it. Were there Frenchman aware of or proponents of the Noahide laws pre-revolution?

As it turns out. YES.

Here's a crypto Christian Pierre Jurieu in my estimation saying so.

“Pierre Jurieu (1637-1713)

In 1704, the French Protestant leader and ordained Anglican priest, Pierre Jurieu, extensively references Noachides and “devotes several sections to the analysis of the Noahides” (Rothstein 2025:5). He even refers to the ‘religion of the Noahides’ or ‘la Religion des Noachides,’ indicating the stature commanded by the developing concept of Noachides. He preached that Noahide laws were the basis of a universal religion incumbent upon all humanity, and certainly should inform civil governance in Christian states. He even promoted a certain political theology that wanted to limit the power of the state and elevate the power of the Seven Laws.

Jurieu believed that these universal laws were given by G-d to the nations of the world—as opposed to the specific commandments given to the Jews. These Seven Laws were essential for the religious life of non-Jews.”

morally upright. However, the ‘religious path model,’ as we have seen, was developed over centuries and completely within a non-Jewish milieu and had only been recently adopted by Judaism through R. Elia Benamozegh. Now it is promoted as a positive religious identity for Gentiles, and presented as the original God-given religion intended for the nations of the world to follow.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe (1902-1994)

The Lubavitcher Rebbe taught that Jews have a responsibility to actively encourage non-Jews to observe the Seven Noahide Laws, as part of their mission to make the world a “dwelling place for G-d.” In his 1983 birthday address, he urged Jews to spread awareness of the Noahide laws to non-Jews and even suggested that governments recognise them as ethical foundations. The U.S. Congress, in 1991, referenced the Noahide laws in a resolution honouring the Rebbe, recognising them as “the bedrock of society.” The Rebbe linked the Noahide laws to the ‘Book of the Covenant,’ showing that they predate Sinai, apply universally, and are ‘covenantal.’

Conclusion

Classical rabbinic texts treated the Noahide laws as a bare legal minimum—rules that kept non-Jews within the bounds of morality but far from the ‘covenantal’ holiness of Israel. The ancient rabbinic view was that the Seven Laws were basic legal obligations incumbent upon all peoples of the world, and infringement thereof could theoretically result in punishment. The modern rabbinic reinterpretation is that they are the basis of a universal religion for non-Jews. Today, the Noahide laws are often celebrated as a universal ethic, a way for non‑Jews to live under divine law without conversion to Judaism.

What was once a marginal Halachic category has become conceptualised, in modern thought, as a new and major form of religion for non-Jews, endorsed and promoted by many leading rabbis. The classical rabbinic texts, however, did not adopt such a broad approach. The irony is that the pioneers and developers of these concepts—even the very term ‘Noahide’—were not rabbis, but Christian theologians and European intellectuals.

The seventeenth‑century John Selden, as mentioned, coined the term ‘Noahide,’ yet modern English translations of Maimonides’ twelfth‑century Mishneh Torah—such as the Moznaim edition[2]—anachronistically employ the term ‘Noachide.’ In Maimonides’ own era, however, neither he nor his contemporaries would have recognised the word ‘Noahide,’ nor anyone else for that matter, over the next five centuries. This illustrates how easily we overlook the fact that terminology and ideas evolve over time, and how smoothly later categories can be retrojected into earlier texts, as if they were always there.”

https://www.kotzkblog.com/2025/12/533-seven-laws-of-noah-then-and-now.html#:~:text=%E2%80%9CGiven%20that%20through%20the%20law,have%20served%20his%20purposes%20well.

Let's look at Jurieu closer in relation to the revolution.

From the 1690s, Jurieu was the founder and one of the main organizers of a spy network in France. Based in Rotterdam, the organization had agents in all the major French ports. From the beginning, Etienne Caillaud wrote and decrypted messages for Jurieu. The work was funded by a number of Huguenots, but also by William III and Anthonie Heinsius.[2]

Per Wikipedia.

His early writing supporting the application of the Noahide laws circulated in the next century. Why would a true Protestant, ever support mass decapitation of believers in Jesus?

Pierre Jurieu (1637–1713) was a prominent French Protestant (Huguenot) pastor, theologian, and polemicist who, while living in exile in Holland, played a key role in the early modern European development of the concept of the “Noahide” laws (or “religion of the Noahides”). In his 1704 work, Jurieu utilized the Talmudic idea of the Seven Noahide Laws—which Jewish tradition often presented as a minimal legal code for Gentiles—to promote a universal religion that he believed was binding on all humanity.

Key Aspects of Pierre Jurieu and Noahidism:

The Religion of the Noahides: Jurieu extensively referenced “Noachides” and, in his 1704 writing, specifically discussed the “Religion of the Noahides” (la Religion des Noachides).

Universalism and Politics: He argued that these seven laws were a universal, God-given code for non-Jews, distinct from the specific laws given to the Jews. He used this concept to advocate that these laws should inform the civil governance of Christian states, aiming to limit the power of the state while promoting a universal ethical code.

Christian-Hebraic Thought: Jurieu was part of a tradition of early modern European thinkers—such as Raymond Martini and John Selden—who adapted the Talmudic “Bnei Noach” (Sons of Noah) to create a framework for natural law or a universal “natural religion”.

Influence on Later Thought: Jurieu’s framing of the “Religion of the Noahides” was significant enough that it was later cited by the 19th-century Italian Rabbi Elia Benamozegh, who integrated this concept into his own work on universal Jewish theology, Israël et l’Humanité.

Google ai.

So Noahide laws were in operation by the anti catholics who end up running the revolution. I have Protestant and Catholic readers.

To create wars that you own the result, you need to become.e the evil in both sides and direct the war to your desired outcome.

Diablo in Spanish is divide.

it is the satanic operation. Consider the largest probability. The satanic are in all our religions engineering all the outcomes.

and it is a war on God and his creation we witness.

baal worship is not supposed to be Judaism either. But here we Epstein are. The pedo cult has become everything. there are no pure zones. No pedo free zones.

We are at dial a demon through child torture. And trumpelson looks the other way.

…….

This universal noahide religion is globally entrenched and will have consequences irrespective of your religion, ethnicity, or claimed citenzenship. It is enforced by the sword. The scalpel. The guillotine. The bomb schrapel.

The concept of global courts were reviewed extensively in my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON.

I wrote a book about Noahide laws before understanding or knowing them.

It is available on Amazon.

We are being made ready for this in my tea leaves Reading estimation.

Blame the outcome of the war on Christian zionists ( formed by the bible college scoffield bible) and Muslims. Eliminate who's left as a Nuremberg consequences. Insert lurian kabbalah Noahism on the remaining “ athiests” in need of morality to avoid the whatever we are being put through.

Are Canadians fighting bill c-9 the tip of the speer? yes. And none understand what even they do.

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