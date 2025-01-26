People have to keep showing where they are on this issue. The domestic bills are just as dangerous.

If in Canada go to Killbill293.com and write your Senators and call them. Bill C-293 is the domestication of the the world terror organization running Canada. It was not stopped by prorogation as PrivateMembers Business does not die with prorogation.

We are linked together. Your actions are just like a steady hammer on a fortress you think impenetrable. Until you notice the hammers in so many hands.

You must not despair. You must envision success. Why not. Two views are always the option in your mind's eye. The helplessness routine is useful to the totalitarians.

If ever you want a boost read Ecclesiastes. You are never alone with the word of God. Today is such a blessing. Every day give thanks for the wonderful opportunity to do your part. You can never be in fear and grateful. You were not given knowledge others require to sit and lament.

