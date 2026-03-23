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Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
10hEdited

"When I was in Hebrew School, we did not study the Talmud"

Maybe in America. Not Israel.

Daniel Glass has talked about The Talmud being mandatory in Yeshiva schools in Israel. All children taught Talmud and that non Jews and those worshipoing Christ are barely above animal status and need to be killed off. These are the people running our Govt along with Zionist Christians in America that are being used as useless idiots to hasten their own suicide.

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1 reply by Lawyerlisa
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Josie
10h

"The Pharisees were the actual creators and guardian of accepted Talmudic thinking." - Salcia Landmann, Die Juden als Rasse, Munich, 1991.

The Talmud emphatically condones and even glorifies the crucifixion of Jesus. For a Christian it is impossible to convert to the Talmud knowingly.

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