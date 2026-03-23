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Elizabeth Glass

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Transcript & Footnotes:

An Urgent Message to Members of the United States Armed Forces

Today is March 16, 2026. This is an urgent message to all members of the United States Armed Forces.

I’m Elizabeth Glass. I became an activist [1] in 2019 when the two youngest of my four children were kicked out of school due to NY’s forced shot law [2]. When I found out kids were getting deadly shots at school without parental consent, I challenged the sponsor of the law and scored 34% of the in-person vote in the 2020 primary highlighting cracks in the globalists’ armor.

I have relatives who created military weapons systems; certain Air Force generals, Pentagon officials, and specialists in electronic warfare and weather warfare will know who my relatives are.

I’m Jewish: had a Bat Mitzvah at a Reform Synagogue [3] on Long Island in the 1980’s. My Grandmother was president of Hadassah: The Women’s Zionist Organization [4]. In high school I was a member of the masonic B’nai B’rith Youth Organization [5].

In my opinion most Jews are like my relatives; law-abiding and just want to live their lives.

When I was in Hebrew School, we did not study the Talmud; only a small percentage of Jews do; however, Netanyahu has proclaimed the Talmud is the basis for the Israeli legal system.[6]

The 2,711-page Talmud “…inculcate(s) an attitude of scorn and hatred of gentiles (non-Jews)”[7] and includes statements such as: “Even the best of the goyim should be killed” [8] (goyim = derogatory term for gentile) and “All children of the goyim are animals.”[9]

No Jew I have ever known has held these beliefs, but the Epstein’s and Netanyahu’s do. That is why the attack on Iran started with the bombing of an Iranian Elementary School, killing 165 little girls.

As a U.S. soldier, you are fighting for demons who view you as an animal.

The attack on Iran started on Shabbat Zachor, the Shabbat prior to Purim, a holiday commemorating when Jews murdered 75,000 Persians.

According to Jewish law, Jews are commanded to kill all the men, women, and children of “Amalek,” the enemies of Israel.[10]

In my opinion, the true strategic goal of this war is depopulation [11].

Trump has claimed “we won (in Iran)”; and that the United States will stay and “finish the job.”[12] However, this article “Is America winning or losing the war with Iran?” by Ron Unz call the president’s assertions into question.[13] When Trump, a member of Chabad like Netanyahu and Putin,[14] states they will “finish the job,” is he referring to the Talmudic goal of killing “Amalek”?[15]

Over 200 anonymous complaints have been logged to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) by U.S. troops who were told by “euphoric” Zionist Christian commanders that the Iran War is for “Armageddon” and a return of Jesus Christ.[16]

*Just like “safe and effective [17] shots” is a lie [18], Americans are not receiving accurate information about this war [19], the true number of soldiers deployed [20], and an accurate number of U.S. casualties [21].

Furthermore, Trump’s press secretary stated a draft is “…(not) off the table.” [22]

The Iran War is an illegal war based on lies told by Israel and accepted by our government.

The Zionist goal is not just the Greater Israel Project, but world domination per the Talmud; uncooperative Jews will be lumped in the Goyim pile.

The most patriotic thing you can do is DO NOT GO. Become a Conscientious Objector [23] or exit this situation as creatively as possible. It is your right to disobey an illegal order.

Americans need to pull together to fight the Zionist and masonic forces that have taken over our nation, government, courts [24], utilities, financial, medical, education [25] and other systems.

A final call to action: share this message with U.S. military, potential draftees, their families and others, join the BDS movement and boycott Israeli products; and know there is power in numbers. Thank you.

[1] ElizabethGlass dot org

[2] https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/S2994/amendment/original

[3] Reform Judaism, as opposed to Orthodox Judaism, is more secular.

[4]

https://www.hadassah.org/

[5]

https://bbyo.org/

[6] Netanyahu said “we will legally define the Talmud as the basis of the Israeli legal system,” https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-reported-to-say-legal-system-based-on-talmud/ May 8 2014

[7] “Jewish History, Jewish Religion: The Weight of 3000 Years,” Professor Israel Shahak, 2002, free online copy: https://ifamericansknew.org/cur_sit/shahak.html

[8] Tractate Soferim 15

[9] Yebamoth 98a

[10] https://www.unz.com/ishamir/the-purim-war-against-iran/

[11] See for example “Alex Jones Interviews Aaron Russo,”

“COVID-19 and the War in Iran: Is there a Connection?” Elizabeth Glass, March 13, 2026,

[12] “Trump on Iran: We won, but don’t want to leave early,” Bo Erickson, Reuters, March 11, 2026, https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-iran-we-won-dont-want-leave-early-2026-03-11/

[13] “Is America Winning or Losing the War with Iran?” Ron Unz, March 9, 2026 https://www.unz.com/runz/is-america-winning-or-losing-the-war-with-iran/

[14] “Chabad Fanatics Control Society,” Henry Makow, December 29, 2025, https://henrymakow.com/2025/12/chxabad-trump-family-cult.html

“Trump: Chabad Fanatic Puts all Jews in Jeopardy,” Henry Makow, January 10, 2026, https://henrymakow.com/jews_must_confront_dark_side_o.html

[15] American Pravda: Oddities of the Jewish Religion, Ron Unz, July 16, 2018, https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-oddities-of-the-jewish-religion/

[16] “U.S. Troops Were Told Iran War is for ‘Armageddon,’ Return of Jesus,” Jonathan Larson,

[17] COVID-19 v’s Safe and Effective in Children aged 5 to 11 Years, AAP, July 14, 2022, https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/150/2/e2022057314/188024/COVID-19-Vaccines-Safe-and-Effective-in-Children?autologincheck=redirected; post documenting CDC recommended C19V for children six months and up:

Instagram

[18] J. Bart Classen, MD, “COVID-19 and Illegal US Bioweapons Activity, an Insider’s Revelations,” Trends in Internal Medicine, 27 September 2022, https://www.scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-and-illegal-us-bioweapons-activity-an-insiders-revelations-2432.pdf

[19] “We are not asking for a ceasefire…We are waiting for them.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated the Iranians are waiting for U.S. ground troops to enter Iran. “We are confident we can confront them, and that will be a big disaster for them (Americans).” Middle East Eye, March 5, 2026,

Instagram

[20] “What You’re NOT BEING TOLD About Iran War National Guard Deployments,” The Jimmy Dore Show, March 15, 2026,

[21] https://www.military.com/deployment/honor-fallen-of-operation-epic-fury.html

[22] Fox Interview with Karoline Leavitt, March 8, 2026, https://www.foxnews.com/video/6390586857112

[23] “How to Become a Conscientious Objector,” QuakerSpeak, September 1, 2016,

[24] “Are U.S. Judges Being Covertly Assassinated to Make Way for Noahide Judges? A Voice from Within: Jewish Insider, Elizabeth Glass, Exposes the Talmudic Foundations of the Noahide Laws and Urges Christians, Unaware Jews and All People to Take Notice, Jana Sutoova Bennun and Elizabeth Glass, November 7, 2025,

[25] “What can LEGALLY be done to kids at school? Answer: Literally ANYTHING,” ElizabethGlass34, YouTube, August 13, 2024,

Elizabeth Glass has been diligently exposing the Noahide Laws. She does not call them nonsense or minimize their danger. We have done podcasts exposing these together.

It is those who stand on their conscience that make history worth living it with.

Mark 4:

21And He said to them, “Does the lamp come that it may be put under the measure, or under the bed—not that it may be put on the lampstand? 22For there is not anything hid that may not be revealed, nor was anything kept hid but that it may come to light. 23If any has ears to hear—let him hear.”

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