“FL - The Franklin County Republican Party passed a resolution calling on Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, M.D., PhD, to call a public health emergency to prohibit mRNA injections and products in the state of Florida.

Franklin County Executive Committee Chair Julie Boisseau presented the resolution authored by Joseph Sansone M.S., PhD. The resolution passed unanimously. Previously, in 2023, the Franklin County Republican Party passed a ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution declaring COVID 19 injections to be biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.

Franklin County GOP Chair Julie Boisseau stated that she was “thrilled” that it passed. Dr. Joseph Sansone praised Franklin County GOP Chair, Julie Boisseau, and the Franklin County Executive Committee members for “not being intimidated by the authoritarians now running the Republican Party of Florida.” Sansone stated that he hoped that “other County Republican parties would have patriots willing to join the call to put Floridians First and call for action to stop the shots, given the reports on the dramatic decline in life expectancy due to the mRNA bioweapon injections.”

The resolution calls on Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to use his authority under the Public Health Emergency law, Fla. Stat. 381.00315, to prohibit mRNA injections and products in the state of Florida. Previously, the Florida Department of Health has called for a health to mRNA stating that it is not safe for humans and a potential threat to the human genome.

Sansone said his intention in writing the resolution was to build support for the Surgeon General to “go around the Governor” and stop the shots. To date, 9 million children across America have been injected with the mRNA bioweapon injections.

The text of the resolution is below:

Franklin Resolution Calling For Surgeon ...

83.3KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Resolution Calling for Surgeon General Ladapo to Declare a Public Health Emergency to Prohibit mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida (Presented by Chair Julie Boisseau, Authored by Joseph Sansone, PhD) Whereas, the Franklin County Republican Party has declared COVID 19 injections to be biological and technological weapons, Fla. Stat. 790.166; Whereas, the Florida Department of Health has stated that mRNA injections are not safe for humans and are a threat to the human genome; [1] [2] Whereas, mRNA nanoparticle injections are associated with a 112,000% increase in brain clots,[3] a 1236% increase in cardiac arrest deaths,[4] and 2.8% or 1 in 35 of those boosted have experienced heart damage; [5] Whereas, more Americans have died due to COVID 19 injections than in WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War combined; [6] Whereas, these injuries have been obtained through direct injections, and from shedding of the nanotechnology and spike proteins; [7] Be it Resolved: The Franklin County Republican Party Calls on Surgeon General Ladapo to immediately declare a Public Health Emergency under Fla. Stat. 381.00315 and prohibit mRNA injections and products in the State of Florida.

[1] Florida State Surgeon General Calls for Halt in the Use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLDOH/bulletins/3816863

[2] Updated Guidance for COVID-19 Boosters for the Fall and Winter 2024–2025 Season https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLDOH/bulletins/3b56786

[3] Rogers, Claire, James A. Thorp, Kirstin Cosgrove, and Peter A. McCullough. "COVID-19 Vaccines: A Risk Factor for Cerebral Thrombotic Syndromes." (2024). https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/1982/1420

[4], Hulscher, N., Cook, M. J., Stricker, R. B., & McCullough, P. A. (2024). Excess cardiopulmonary arrest and mortality after COVID-19 vaccination in King County, Washington. Journal of Emergency Medicine: Open Access, 2(1), 1-11. https://www.opastpublishers.com/open-access-articles/excess-cardiopulmonary-arrest-and-mortality-after-covid19-vaccination-in-king-county-washington.pdf

[5] Buergin, Natacha, et al. "Sex‐specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID‐19 mRNA‐1273 booster vaccination." European Journal of Heart Failure 25.10 (2023): 1871-1881. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ejhf.2978

[6] Interview Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulsher, McCullough Foundation.

[7] Peters, Sue E., et al. "Menstrual abnormalities strongly associated with proximity to COVID-19 vaccinated individuals." International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research 3.2 (2024): 1435-1461. https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/113”

This is the doctrine of lesser magistrates. This is how we will win. From The ground up.

Way to go!!!

Share

Leave a comment