inside Job is a workplace comedy set in a world where many conspiracy theories are real. It is centered on an American shadow government organization Cognito, Inc. at Washington, D.C., which is one of 6 organizations that control Earth (the others being the Illuminati, the Atlantians, the Reptoids, the Catholic Church and the Juggalos).[6][7][11] The series follows a team led by a tech genius and her new partner as they work in the organization alongside reptilian shapeshifters, a human-dolphin hybrid, and a sapient mushroom from Hollow Earth.[12][4][13]

Some episodes' central plots revolved around these conspiracy theories: JFK's assassination (Episode 2), reptilian shapeshifters (Episode 3), flat Earth (Episode 6), the Moon landing (Episode 8), the stoned ape theory (Episode 13), and the Mandela effect (Episode 17). Several other conspiracies were included in the series but were not the main subject of episodes.

The paranoid White-American former CEO and co-founder of Cognito Inc who was fired after nearly exposing the Deep State and trying to blow up the Sun as his "solution" to cure skin cancer.”

merges Geographic Information Systems (GIS) with Text Search.MetaCarta's Geographic Text Search (GTS) engine reads millions of documents, automatically extracting geographic information contained in the natural language of the documents. Once indexed by the GTS, documents may be selected or excluded based solely upon the places mentioned in the text. Combining geography with text search allows users to find documents that mention specific words or phrases and reference places contained inside the map window. Natural Language references may be cities, countries, neighborhoods, buildings, monuments, relative references (i.e. 20 km south of Paris), latitude/longitude, UTM, or military grid (MGRS) coordinates. Contact Randy Ridley at (703) 626-9210 or visit

for more information.

Last edit August 4, 2003

“Spooks turn to hi-tech geography

By Alfred Hermida

BBC News Online technology editor

Imagine being able to pinpoint someone's location anywhere in the world simply by typing a few keywords on your PC.

Software allows spooks to pinpoint specific locations

That is what software partly funded by the US military is trying to do.

The MetaCarta program works by analysing thousands of documents and cross-checking the results with a massive geographical database.

So far it has largely been used by US intelligence agencies to analyse the huge amount of information collected as part of the war on terror.

"The government and international security agencies have a desire to find, track and sometimes arrest people," said Randy Ridley, MetaCarta's Vice President of Sales. "Our system can be used to find them across the globe."

"Perhaps it could be used to find Osama Bin Laden by checking out various aspects of Afghanistan and other parts of the world where we think he might be and see if there is a lot of data that supports a potential presence," he told BBC News Online.

Patterns of activity

The company behind the software was founded in 1999 by researchers from the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It received funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the investment arm of the CIA to develop its MetaCarta Geographic Text Search program.

In three to four years we expect this software to be ubiquitous, something that everybody has to use to do their work

Randy Ridley, MetaCarta

The software automatically extracts geographic references from text documents such as e-mails or webpages.

Millions of documents can be searched using keywords, place names or a time reference.

Search results appear as points on a map instead of as a list of documents. The company says this information can be used, for example, to track patterns of criminal activity and identify spots of intensity.

The software relies on the reliability of the documents searched. But the program tries to take account of some of these factors by making sure it has found the right location.

This can be particularly tricky in the Middle East, where many place names are the same as a person's name.

To counter this, the MetaCarta software uses an AI process to make sense of the geographical information, rating the results on a probability factor.

'Ubiquitous' software

The company sees its product as giving the intelligence community an edge in providing timely and reliable analysis of mountains of data.

"Government agencies have information archived, streaming in," said Mr Ridley. "We estimate that there is roughly 1,000 to one or 10,000 to one productivity advantage over a human doing it manually, depending on the process."

"In three to four years we expect this software to be ubiquitous," he added, "something that everybody has to use to do their work."

Since September 11, US security agencies have increasingly turned to technology to help them process website postings, internet chat and e-mail traffic.

MetaCarta was exhibiting its technology at the recent Government Convention on Emerging Technologies in Las Vegas, which showcases hi-tech products developed for use in the fight against terror.”

Then Meta-Carta gets bought by Nokia in 2010.

Nokia Acquires MetaCarta Inc.

News provided by

Nokia Corporation

ESPOO, Finland, April 9, 2010 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Nokia (NYSE: NOK) announced today that it has acquired MetaCarta Inc. MetaCarta, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a privately owned company which employs over 30 people and has expertise in geographic intelligence solutions. MetaCarta's technology will be used in the area of local search in Location and other services.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we are committed to connecting people. We combine advanced technology with personalized services that enable people to stay close to what matters to them. Every day, more than 1.2 billion people connect to one another with a Nokia device - from mobile phones to advanced smartphones and high-performance mobile computers. Today, Nokia is integrating its devices with innovative services through Ovi (

), including music, maps, apps, email and more. Nokia's NAVTEQ is a leader in comprehensive digital mapping and navigation services, while Nokia Siemens Networks provides equipment, services and solutions for communications networks globally.

About MetaCarta Inc.

MetaCarta Inc. provides powerful technology for finding anything written about any place. MetaCarta unique technology combines geosearch and geotagging capabilities allowing users to find content about a location in internal and external data stores. MetaCarta's products make data and unstructured content "location-aware" and geographically relevant for easier organization and quicker action.”

Then Nokia sells Meta-Carta to Qbase 3 months later after stripping the the technology.

“Nokia has sold location-based search service MetaCarta just three months after acquiring the Massachusetts-based company. In a statement, the world’s largest device vendor noted it has divested MetaCarta to privately-held US company Qbase Holdings for an undisclosed sum. Nokia said it will retain MetaCarta’s “geographic intelligence technology, which it is incorporating in its local search and other services.” Founded in 2001, MetaCarta mostly deals with government, oil and gas customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.”

