Click to read in the post on Substack.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE, I describe the pride flag as a flag of territorial acquisition.

It’s a globalist flag of conquest. Territorial acquisition. We do not see the entire picture. It represents globalist values, globalist dei has conquered the institution, and globalist constitution on allowable speech will be applied.

The rights of minorities is the disguise. It is of course part of New citizen.

Reproduction and sex having been separated creates the state as the head of family.

We simply do not have the vocabulary to parse the discussion. Because the squawking is done from strict left right paradigm.

That polarity frames how you get to see dei and pride. The right and left have loud pulpits on the issues and absorb the town square. You have to put yourself in one camp or the other.

Women de facto are redundant as artificial placental technologies and zygote formation through two males is possible.

Rabbis have even cited this no need for women in birth as the proof of messianic miracles by ending the birth pangs.

Read that properly.

Women as fertile units of motherhood are unnecessary. Redundant. Like an earlobe. New womblessman are the facsimile for new world order.

So the flag that brings a globalist conquest. You only think you understand it.

That is territorial acquisition. Anyone who thinks the guy who was chair of the world digital currency organization the Group of Thirty, is a nationalist, is a fool. Boomers and their vaxes.

Thought I'd drop that inconvenient Bible verse. Because you know.. talking heads say killing and cleansing land with blood based on ethnic and religious reasons is defence and God.

Don't read Amos 5 either.

Laws eh. What did Alexander say was how to recognize communism? Criminals go free. And opposition to genocide is hate speech criminalized under bill c-9. You like to hate a certain people and need them to be bulldozed because God. Well now Opposition to it is the hate.

Ack to the FLAG FLAG STICKER FLAG.

The territorial acquisition is stamped right on him.

He brings the New World Order. All the pretty iterations of the rainbow. But the fertile one.

Diana Fox Carney the prime minister’s doppelganger.

I'm still working on releasing THE END OF THE DECENTRALIZED WOMB. In the meantime get WORLD ON MUTE available on Amazon. I'm working on a campaign to sell by the case for distribution. Some of my readers describe starting it from the beginning after finishing it.

If you think I have vision share.

What is the Noahide flag. The rainbow. See the program United. Left and right. 🙏. That's what the icon means.

The ten commandments have honor thy Father and Mother.

Not the Noahide Laws.

What happened to Father and Mother.

EPSTEIN FILES BABIES ARE COMMODITIES AND ACCESS TO DEMONS.

Can you run an economy and control government on a criminal syndicate of trafficking children.

The Bible literally describes it happening as the entire criminal tension of the old testament. The old testament is the FIRST EPSTEIN FILES ever in print.

what's that? Bern Switzerland.

“It was created in 1545–1546 by Hans Gieng to replace a wooden fountain from the 15th century. The new fountain's original name was Platzbrunnen (Plaza Fountain); the current name was used first in 1666. Kindli is a Swiss German diminutive for the German word Kind, meaning child. A literal translation of the name Kindlifresserbrunnen therefore would be "Fountain of the Eater of Little Children".”

Could abortion be an Epstein Gates Baal ceremony?

It sure could.

The world is built on a darkness you have to deny to remain comfortably ensconced in atheism.

All your new rights are to kill your progeny, love thyself into sterilization, be governmentdog euthanized, get drafted, injected, medicalized, watch genocide by ethnicityand religion.But not to speak to oppose it. That is a territorial acquisition of silence. Aka my book WORLD ON MUTE.

The only person you can hate in the global territorial Aquisition is Jesus.

From the right noahide rainbow flag and Christianity is punished by the guillotine.

From the left rainbow flag and Christianity is hate speech in a system where Bill c-9 provides death as the consequence.

One thing satanic forces cannot endure.

A true believer in Christ. His word. And the cross.

The territorial exclusion of Christ is the rainbow flag I suppose.

The eye of horus is the Anus. That's it folks. Decoded for you.

FYI my book was outperforming globalist books. So they took my categories and censored my free speech book. I was outperforming Jeffrey Sachs.

Gotta love free speech book being censored. I must be over target.

Go on Amazon and get it.

Leave a comment

Share