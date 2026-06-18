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Mike H's avatar
Mike H
3h

"The Eye of Horus is the Anus"

Look up Baal Peor. It means Lord Of The Hole, or, Lord Of The Gap. What hole would that be? Is the hole located in a "gap?" Look up the rituals associated with it.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
3h

I don't even recognize Canada anymore, we are seriously thinking of selling our house and leaving, maybe Costa Rica, somewhere in Mexico. We thought of the US but thats a mess too. I was even thinking of Russia, somewhere cheap to live and peaceful.

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