Do you see Tedros declaring Racism a Public Health Emergency? Is this just another mechanism to divide us? Is this more’ is this a new and dangerous aspect of politicizing tone-ism or skin color as an ‘emergency’?

Is having blue eyes and getting sunburned the new covid-19? At what point does this nonstop stoking race wars get the treatment it deserves? We aren’t interested in being divided. I call it a CCP play. Take down the meaningful resistances to communism through politicizing race. (or climate or whatever works to eliminate our strength and infrastructure). whether the globalists, the -.001 percent or the CCP is at root, we do not need to accept their desire to weaken the Nation State.

“State and Local Efforts to Declare Racism a Public Health Crisis – Western Region Update

December 13, 2024

by Sara Rogers

Overview

This Issue Brief, part of a series of analyses looking at resolutions declaring racism a public health crisis in each region of the country, summarizes resolutions in the western U.S. states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. This analysis focuses primarily on resolutions passed by state and local governments, including city councils, county boards, city and county executives, school boards, and boards of health.

Related Health Equity Resources

Racial Equity Dataset: A Searchable Collection of Laws Related to Racial Equity

In the wake of the renewed racial justice movement in 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic, jurisdictions across the country enacted laws to address health disparities and advance racial equity – as well as laws that may impede these goals. The Network identified many of these laws based on keyword searches in bills proposed in the 2021 and 2022 legislative cycles in all 50 U.S states. Features of the laws that were enacted, and that were still in effect on December 31, 2022, were compiled into a cohesive dataset to provide insight into the outcomes of those legislative sessions.

Legislation identified, though not exhaustive, provides a bird’s eye view and a peek into relevant legal trends across the country. These laws are organized into categories of the social determinants of health (healthcare, education, built environment, social and community context, and economic stability) along with subcategories for each. Separate categories were also added, for example, for laws that reference implicit bias and/or cultural competency/sensitivity training and laws that created a taskforce, committee, workgroup, or similar entity.

The dataset includes only enacted state legislation and does not include case law, executive orders, or other legal authority. Researchers collected, coded, and analyzed these state laws without regard to sector or industry associated with the law (i.e. laws were included that relate to everything from criminal justice to education).

Points of Interest

One point of interest relates to legislation enacted by numerous states in 2021 and 2022 targeting curriculum that promotes racial equity, while, during the same period, other states enacted education laws that may hinder such progress.

Massachusetts enacted legislation requiring curriculum on the subject of genocide for all middle and high school students.

Washington now requires health equity as a subject for students at the state school of medicine.

North Dakota, legislation was enacted prohibiting instruction in a school district or public school on what was defined as “critical race theory.”

Tennessee law prohibits conducting mandatory training of students or employees in higher education on so-called “divisive concepts,” which includes the concept that “[a] meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress another race or sex.”

Other states enacted laws during these legislative cycles that prohibit education or training on either what has been termed “divisive concepts” or with similar language, including:

IF YOU ARE A PUBLIC HEALTH NODDING FOOL, does this increase your desire to get the whole vax schedule or decrease it?

I think this propaganda for the CCP global elite et al, weakens

the only way this works is to spend crap loads of money to make systemic discrimination like this profitable.

defund racism in public health.

or do you think racism IS A PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY. Would love to hear from you on this.

