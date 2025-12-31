Can you envision your medical system as a finely tweaked killing machine. A shuffling and ordering into AI priority?

Based on the ruling elite's need to eliminate who their “enemy" is.

Can you envision actual need not being the requirement to attendance By nurse, or doctor.

Can you envision the emergency room and the actual health care system utilized to impart a social justice through the opportunity and lens of who is ill?

Can you add making them ill selectively by a racial, religious, or position on a war in foreign lands?

Can you envision triage as the opportunity to create a death order by race?

Test order.

Surgery order.

Waiting list bumping.

This mentality creates a dehumanization of those who don't fit the racialized definition.

Whites unless Jewish are a non race in the concept of who gets the hallow label of racialized. So all come before.

then you are nonrace. ( unless you want euthanasia, sterilization or abortion.)

Policies on racialized triage embeded at all institutions, education, hiring and governments are merely a method to describe who to put shun make last the Caucasian, dissent, Christian, or even opposition to Zionism .

Health care ( job opportunities, housing, loans, education) becomes a palentir drone mission over Palestine in slow motion or undetectable to the masses.

Or left to die first. Or offered maid first. Racialized as a term can be tweaked after whites, or Christians, or dissent, are gone. The dehumanization can remain.

Antiracism is not just a taught discrimination in our school systems. It is a methodology to curate the elimination of a race, dissent, speech. All while public discourse dehuminizes whites, speech, Christianity, dissent.

Laws are the archetype of a satanic consent and control.

Any law from 2015 on must pulled out. The proof of conspiracy is what passes as laws, policies, papers and above human rights. Human rights are now the concept of deciding who is NO LONGER HUMAN OR ENDOWED WITH RIGHTS. Total bigoted lever for death. More on that later.

Policies in every Aspect of hiring and firing. Who did Carney fire from the public service. The list…

The industrial killing revolution of Dei As our future has become ugly.

Social justice by cult educated doctor. This syrup is shoved occult down our throats.

In case your heart isn't a putrid race, speech, dissent, delineation, that decides the only valuable whites have rabbis, the only speech is pro demonic order, the decisions aren't made by humans.

We are enabling the Henry Ford decision instrumentalized by ai algorithm. This will be who gets jobs, housing, loans.. read the antidiscrimination acts. Bring them down.

That no one writes on this or exposes it means I should. I got into law to give voice. I worked for the little guy against power. I wrote about a world power assembling replacing our courts. Get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

You can well imagine hot lot vaccines administered by speech, dissent, wrong religion, protest against a war.

With the “right forcing change a la Larry Fink people”, with the right newthink morality, in health care you could really social justice the world into live or die. Think they aren't there. They are.

Antiraciam acts must come down.

Population curating in the health care system with this syrup as morality?

Once you decide to shine a light in dark places, the darkness recedes.

Psalm 27:1 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?

Genesis 1:3 Then God said, “Let there be light”; and there was light.

Ecclesiastes 2:13 I saw that wisdom is better than folly, just as light is better than darkness.

Micah 7:8

“Do not gloat over me, my enemy! Though I have fallen, I will rise. Though I sit in darkness, the LORD will be my light.”

Matthew 5:16

“In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”

John 8:12

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Psalms 18:28

“You, LORD, keep my lamp burning; my God turns my darkness into light.”

John 1 7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.

8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.

9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.

10 He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.

11 He came unto his own, and his own received him not.

12 But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name:

13 Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.

14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

15 John bare witness of him, and cried, saying, This was he of whom I spake, He that cometh after me is preferred before me: for he was before me.

16 And of his fulness have all we received, and grace for grace.

17 For the law was given by Moses, but grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.

18 No man hath seen God at any time, the only begotten Son, which is in the bosom of the Father, he hath declared him.

19 And this is the record of John, when the Jews sent priests and Levites from Jerusalem to ask him, Who art thou?”

Where are we. In a world that pushes us into a technohumanity. In the end the only test, the only triage, will become, who is cowed and consenting to the satanic order.

They have decided who goes first based on words assembled. God has provided us gifts and talents. Do you know what to do with yours?

Matthew 25:14-30

Also, the occultocracy and demonic order that pushes this must be blamed, and not individuals in any religion or race. For we must differentiate ourselves from this ugliness.

Fear is their tool so light yourself with scripture. There is a reason the Bible is hidden, made fun of and dismissed. Draw strength from it, like pure water.

Isaiah 45:2 “I will go before you and level the exalted [rough] places, I will break [shatter] in pieces the doors of bronze and cut through the bars of iron”.

Joshua 1:9 (ESV): “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go”.

What if every man laughs, belittles you for truth.

Tis nothing. Not even a drop of dew.

Let God sit up inside you. The rest is of such insignificant consequence.

Deuteronomy 31:8

8 It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed.”

This New Years Eve make beautiful prayers in faith.

Matthew 21:22

22 And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith.”

You can support my work by buying my book WORLD ON MUTE by LisaMiron. Find it on Amazon in your country.

Mostly though I want your hope, courage, strength to do good deeds for humanity. If you lean into scripture as hope, remember to write all MPs (all) saying defeat the demonic agenda of bill c-9.

