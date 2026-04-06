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Mark Young's avatar
Mark Young
5h

They should reaffirm again what they affirmed in 1979. That would be great. Thank you for sharing this!

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JAMES GARBO's avatar
JAMES GARBO
14h

Thank you for caring Lisa.

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