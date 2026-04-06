I will publish research that establishes a contrasting view to noahide laws. I believe we are headed towards a universal application of noahide laws.

However it may be useful to show rabbinical oppositions to capital punishment. A far right theocracy imposed on gentiles, did not have a universal support in Judaism. Now the chabad movement has an outsized impact on the directionally of the noahide laws entering in our society worldwide.

This resolution from the Central Conference of American Rabbis in 1979 should establish a judaic counterpoint to the noahide laws. I do not think “all jews” want to impose the noahide laws.

I think nevertheless they are moving at scale. My goal is twofold

First to educate The Gentile because of the risk the Noahide laws pose. Second to educate Jews, to understand what moves ( or who) in their name.

I see Christians who say they are thus, but are not. They use the biblical texts as an excuse to do evil.

So evil has no loyalty. It is like that anywhere power pools.

“Resolution ‘4”auptecr6y the CAR

Capital Punishment

Adopted by the CCAR at the 90th Annual Convention of the Central Conference of American Rabbis Phoenix, Arizona, March 26-29, 1979

In 1958 and again in 1960, the Central Conference of American Rabbis stated its opposition to all forms of capital punishment.

We reaffirm that position now. Nothing which we have observed during the intervening years has shaken our convictions that:

a. Both in concept and in practice, Jewish tradition found capital punishment repugnant, despite Biblical sanctions for it. For the past 2.000 years. with the rarest of exceptions, Jewish courts have refused to punish criminals by depriving them of their lives.

b. No evidence has been marshaled to indicate with any persuasiveness that capital punishment serves as a deterrent to crime.

c. We oppose capital punishment under all circumstances.

© 2007 Central Conference of American Rabbis

355 Lexington Avenue 1 New York, NY 10017 1(212) 972-3636 1 infoccarnet.org

For questions or comments about this site email the webmaster: webmasterAccarnet.orq”

Why is this research important?

Maybe theocratic societies need theocratic arguments of their own.

I love Jesus and my fellow man. How can such be deemed idolatry and punishable by death? If you love your fellow man, you are willing to take the heap of the ridicule or contempt they may pile upon you.

Today I think of Romans 11. It was Paul's beautiful gospel regarding Israel. If you do not recognize it as Rothschild Zionism, you are right. Here he sees the Gentile as useful to provoke the Jew to jealousy. AND HE MENTIONS SPECIFICALLY BAAL WORSHIP.

There is nothing new under the sun. The Epstein class of Baal worship is nothingmore, nothing less than a 6k year old cult. The Bible is the first traunch of Epstein files. The reason this class has ridiculed the Bible is so you can't recognize them.

Romans 11.

“God Has Not Rejected Israel

11 I say then, has God rejected His people? May it never be! For I too am an Israelite, a seed of Abraham, of the tribe of Benjamin. 2 [a]God has not rejected His people whom He foreknew. Or do you not know what the Scripture says in the passage about Elijah, how he appeals to God against Israel? 3 “Lord, they have killed Your prophets, they have torn down Your altars, and I alone am left, and they are seeking my life.” 4 But what does the divine response say to him? “I have left for Myself seven thousand men who have not bowed the knee to Baal.” 5 In this way then, at the present time, a remnant according to God’s [b]gracious choice has also come to be. 6 But if it is by grace, it is no longer of works, otherwise grace is no longer grace.

7 What then? What Israel is seeking, it has not obtained, but the chosen obtained it, and the rest were hardened; 8 just as it is written,

“[c]God gave them a spirit of stupor,

Eyes to see not and ears to hear not,

Down to this very day.”

9 And David says,

“Let their table become a snare and a trap,

And a stumbling block and a retribution to them.

10 Let their eyes be darkened to see not,

And bend their backs forever.”

Gentiles Grafted In

11 I say then, did they stumble so as to fall? May it never be! But by their transgression salvation has come to the Gentiles, to make them jealous. 12 Now if their transgression is riches for the world and their failure is riches for the Gentiles, how much more will their [d]fullness be! 13 But I am speaking to you who are Gentiles. Inasmuch then as I am an apostle of Gentiles, I magnify my ministry, 14 if somehow I might move to jealousy my [e]fellow countrymen and save some of them. 15 For if their rejection is the reconciliation of the world, what will their acceptance be but life from the dead? 16 And if the first piece of dough is holy, the lump is also; and if the root is holy, the branches are too.

17 But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, being a wild olive, were grafted in among them and became a partaker with them of the [f]rich root of the olive tree, 18 do not boast against the branches. But if you do boast against them, remember that it is not you who supports the root, but the root supports you. 19 You will say then, “Branches were broken off so that I might be grafted in.” 20 Quite right! They were broken off for their unbelief, but you stand by your faith. Do not be haughty, but fear, 21 for if God did not spare the natural branches, He will not spare you, either. 22 Behold then the kindness and severity of God; to those who fell, severity, but to you, God’s kindness, if you continue in His kindness; otherwise you also will be cut off. 23 And they also, if they do not continue in their unbelief, will be grafted in, for God is able to graft them in again. 24 For if you were cut off from what is by nature a wild olive tree, and were grafted contrary to nature into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these who are the natural branches be grafted into their own olive tree?

All Israel Will Be Saved

25 For I do not want you, brothers, to be uninformed of this mystery—so that you will not be wise in your own estimation—that a partial hardening has happened to Israel until the fullness of the Gentiles has come in; 26 and so all Israel will be saved; just as it is written,

“The Deliverer will come from Zion,

He will remove ungodliness from Jacob.”

27 “And this is [g]My covenant with them,

When I take away their sins.”

“He will remove ungodliness from Jacob.”

27 “And this is [g]My covenant with them,

When I take away their sins.”

28 [h]From the standpoint of the gospel they are enemies for your sake, but [i]from the standpoint of God’s choice they are beloved for the sake of the fathers; 29 for the gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable. 30 For just as you once were disobedient to God, but now have been shown mercy because of their disobedience, 31 so these also now have been disobedient, that because of the mercy shown to you they also may now be shown mercy. 32 For God has shut up all in disobedience so that He may show mercy to all.

33 Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgments and unfathomable His ways! 34 For who has known the mind of the Lord, or who became His counselor? 35 Or who has first given to Him [j]that it might be repaid to him? 36 For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. To Him be the glory [k]forever. Amen.”

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