So it is this question. In Canada if bill c-9 gets passed.

Would Rabbi Weiss be forfeited to His Majesty for Disposal.

Stop Bill C-9.

Introduced on October…7, 2025.

Thank you to all who have courage to say what it is the world must hear.

Watch the rabbi say.

https://youtube.com/shorts/uOvP3J3QBtU?si=rX3oF8es50h2h1y0

There's a peaceful protest on May 1, 2026 before mps offices. Please attend

Let's all try to keep our heads about us.

Saying no to violence against others is not hate.

If speech is hate and bombs and genocide are permitted, where do we get?

Ask yourself how many deaths it is hate to object to occurred in Palestine since October 7? Do you think my concern about a legislation that describes words as a capital punishment doesn't intend extinguish lives?

What have you learned from covid.

World on Mute. By Lisa Miron. Get in on Amazon.

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