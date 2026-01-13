https://rumble.com/v7488ac-rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-tells-the-goals-of-the-nwo.-un-agenda-21-and-un-agenda.html

Rabbi Amnon Yitzchak tells the goals of the NWO. (UN Agenda 21 & UN Agenda 2030).

Trump has exited the UN. Non event.

No the UN and WHO has already crawled up inside defecated and proprogated itself like a self amplifying remote controlled terminayor release the payload vaccines. Our laws are already theirs. Including the UN one world religion the Noahide code.

If you are watching the actors political class polarize and be outrageous? It is…a fantastic production. They just assemble one world power, whether from the left or right.

Much of our surveillance state leads to Israel, Palentir, the biodigital convergence, nano research. So the one world government to declare a king and enforce world peace ( the lack of dissent), is the world in captivity.

If ai is perfect and kills us based on data algorithms ( measurementof CO2, speech or Amalek-status) , how wonderful will be the world peace!

Here is my peer reviewed article.

Please share extensively Miron’s peer-reviewed article, titled “The WHO Apparatus: The Hidden Influence of National IHR Focal Points and Implications for Sovereign Health Governance”. It has been published in the January 2025 edition of Acta Scientific Medical Sciences.

Here is my conversation with Dr. McCullough October 2024.

I Podcasted that PAHO runs the entire top to bottom North America South America out of Washington DC.

“For the US and Canada, the NFP is the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in Washington, DC. Additionally, the WHO also operates 149 WHO Country Offices. After this show with Miron, I think we must all feel far behind on what the WHO has already accomplished to achieve dominion over the world’s plants, animals, and humans.”

Add injury to insult? My co author Dr. Young who I took the research to and who helped me find a journal? He's suffering in prison in California and is being subjected to a hit piece by the HBO.

Over target it seems.

Trump exiting the UN is a non-event.

THE WORLD GOVERNMENT ASSEMBLES like a transformer.

I am watched, praise God. With that comes the ability to deliver understanding in places that require information.

Growl straight back. The one world government states in their own symbols who it aligns with.

Luke 12:7

Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.

1 John 4:18

18 There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love.

If God lives inside you, remember he is already greater than the world. If he wants millions of Davids to rise up - so be it.

Psalm 56:3-4

When I am afraid, I put my trust in you. In God, whose word I praise—in God I trust and am not afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?

Be a blessing to those in your spheres of influence. Action of good deeds is also self replicating. Politics is a show that is meant to disempower us. An evil tree produces evil fruit. The fruit is evil see it- for those who have eyes to see. Laws and controls and divisions have become evil.

Let them know you see their bills as satanic, demonic, evil. Not merely ovet-reaches. Let them know they make themselves the eternally damned.

God directs his anointed. Knock. Then listen.

Isaiah 41:13

For I am the Lord your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.

Reject the reassembly of the Tower of Babel. It was not pleasing to God then.

Placing technologies into his creations to deliver OWG of the nations and enforcing an AI beast system?

Yes the rabbi is right. It is a captivity system that is being set up.

You are beautiful. You are loved. You are a child of God. Share your sorrows with him. Ask that he carry you. When you give to another to alleviate their suffering, you become God's messenger.

Each to their gifts and abilities. That is how we take this down.

