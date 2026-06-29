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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2h

2.8k Goy-slaves ??? ... 🤔🤔🤔

And "rabbis" do not feel ashamed to express this in public ???

Only their billionaires can afford to feed, house, dress and jab them all !!! ...

Their brains just show us that evolution has no specific direction and sometimes just may lead to a dead end.

They only survived up to this very day NOT due to their "intelligence" (which is an euphemism for sheer vileness) but the endless gullibility and patience/goodwill of most Goys ...

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:Stuart-james.'s avatar
:Stuart-james.
3h

They are just brainwashed religious loons, round them up with some very nice straight jackets !

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