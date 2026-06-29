He explains the new boundaries of Israel will include Lebanon Egypt Saudi Arabia Palestine Jordan.

It will be the Nile to the Euphraites. Which is interesting as the wars of aggression are always framed as responding to “terrorism” when in fact it appears to be simply a preordained rabbinical boundary being established to ensure compliance with the Laws of Kings and Wars.

Is there evidence terrorism is funded to produce the authorized lens to do wars of aggression labeled as defence?

Where is the authority for 2800 slaves? Listen I'm not making this up. God said.

“Shlach

פרשת שלח

In this week’s Parsha, the Jewish people are instructed to place Tzitzis on any four cornered garment that they own. Although technically this commandment is only applicable to those who possess square clothes, the Jews took upon themselves to deliberately purchase four cornered articles of clothing so that they may become obligated and successfully fulfill the Mitzvah of Tzitzis. This commandment seems to be quite unique. The Gemorah in Menachos (43b) teaches us that it is so special that its value is equal to the entire Torah combined . Chazal furthermore state that anyone who is careful about the Mitzvah of Tzitzis will merit to greet the Shechina , and will have 2800 slaves in times to come. We know that Tzitzis are meant to remind us of all the commandments so that we may fulfill them. There are several different opinions in the Rishonim as to how it does this.

https://www.bircas.org/shlach/

So what gives you the right to 2800 non jew slaves exactly? What is this Tzitzis?

Tzitzis (or tzitzit) are specially knotted ritual fringes or tassels attached to the four corners of four-cornered garments in Judaism . They are worn in fulfillment of the biblical commandment to wear fringes as a physical reminder of God and His commandments. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Ok wait. What gives you the right to 2800 non Jewish slaves again?

Tzitzis (or tzitzit) are specially knotted ritual fringes or tassels attached to the four corners of four-cornered garments in Judaism . They are worn in fulfillment of the biblical commandment to wear fringes as a physical reminder of God and His commandments. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Want to see a picture of these?

From Chabad.

The Commandment: According to the Torah (Numbers 15:38-41), Jewish males are required to attach these fringes to any four-cornered garment they wear. [1, 2]

How They Look: Each tassel consists of a single long thread wound around several shorter threads, looped through a corner of the garment, and tied into a specific pattern of knots. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Symbolism: The numerical value of the Hebrew word for tzitzis (ציצית) is 600. Combined with the 8 strings and 5 knots on each corner, it totals 613, corresponding to the 613 commandments in the Torah. [1, 2]

Where They Are Worn: Tallit Katan: A small, poncho-like undershirt (often called tzitzis) worn by observant men and boys throughout the day, often with the fringes visible at the waist. Tallit Gadol: The large prayer shawl (often simply called a tallis) worn over the clothing during morning prayer services. [1, 2, 3, 4]



To learn more about the specific types of garments or the precise knotting methods, you can explore the Chabad.org Tzitzit Guide or read about the traditions on My Jewish Learning.

Women can wear these too!

I wonder if everyone wearing these understands there are those in chabad who believe they get nonjewish slaves when mossioach comes and you have these important pieces of string that help designate… well whatever it proves above.

Shekinah. What?

Did you see that part in red? You know the shekinah in the Bible don't you???

What lands are from the Nile to Euphraites.

Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia

Are we watching geopolitical events or intended steps or wars of Mitzvohs brought to bring on the Jewish leader who becomes king of the world?

Be sure to study the Laws of Kings and wars that detail the noahide slaves.

October 2 2027. Date by which the third temple needs to be up by to meet the Jewish redemption.

we are in interesting times and there is veil of the media that separates us from understanding our world.

Are you excited either to have or be slaves? Can you pick your Jewish master. Can it be Jesus?

You know those deals you made in university with your friend where you said look if we are both unmarried at 30 let's tie the knot?

I called one my long time Jewish friend the other day and we made a slave master deal. He as a reform jew and atheist needed a big update.

His first response was Lisa just convert.

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