The laws of kings and wars are a must read for geopolitical pundits.

And look at that war.

I've written on this before.

The prophecies in the talmud have a stale date. October 2nd 2027.

The ear injury from the first attempt on Trump’s life was a ceremony of servitude to Israel.

Is that beyond the river to the sea?

I have also written on the failed, thwarted attempt to build the 3rd Temple by Julian the Apostate.

This video covers these aspects if you like a visual representation of these topics.

“And establishing the Jewish Kingdom over ALL of mankind.” the rabbi says starting at around minute 10 to 12:30. Question whether such assertions by the lovely rabbi are antisemitism under bill c-9. He should not not not talk about “the jews” ruling the world. But it's ok, because I think he means a select few. Still. It's possibly not a kosher statement he's making.

Is he raving mad, or just stating the theocratic inspiration behind current events? Should you start noticing these too?

If these views are the views of the reigning Netanyahu government, should you understand them?

If the rabbi could answer us all.

Will the dome come down Will Jews be asked or forced to return to Israel or prevented from leaving, regardless of imminent harm to them? Would it be a protest against the wars for Jews to en masses leave Israel? Is it a violation of the Talmud to leave Israel if your life is in danger. What is a Worldwide Jewish Kingdom and how is it set up through Trump, Kushner and the techno state vision, the Peace Board? Is the surveillance state we are witnessing incidental to this miraculous vision of a mass slave world, or a coincidence of odd proportions? What's gotta happen between now and the stale date, October 2nd, 2027? You know so we can prepare. Will Jewish people think Trump as a ben Joseph Messiah is too cheeky. Is that even Trump? Or Kushner or NetanYAHu as the Ben David Messiah too disappointing? Will there be a massive interest in knowing Jesus by Jews? Likely!!! You'd have to read the prohibited books of the New Testament though. What if the Jewish people discover a great love? Is it bad to want for them this love?

Do these questions seem silly? Or really relevant?

Are wars being waged due to theocratic necessities, and we just happen to be alive right now to witness it all?

Is starvation of mankind the miraculous path to peace on earth?

Through fertilizer shortages? Gas prices? And bombing people to - is it stone ages?

Silence of dissent will be helpful to necessary.

Since the Messiah is supposed to have little gold or silver, digital currency will be helpful.

If I were fighting this war, and didn't want to succumb to a slave state I would…

Destroy the world HAARP infrastructure necessary for simulation of the Esther prophecy that is on its way.

If i were Israeli I might want to have people ruling Israel who wouldn't use the Samson option.

What is that?

A nuclear deterrent option that threatens all Jews and Gentiles alike.

Per google

The "Samson Option" (Hebrew: ברירת שמשון, b'rerat shimshon) is the name used by military analysts and historians to describe Israel's alleged deterrence strategy of last-resort, massive nuclear retaliation against any country that threatens its existence. It implies that if Israel faces imminent destruction, it will use its nuclear arsenal to inflict catastrophic damage on its enemies, regardless of the global consequences.”

Remember the war started BECAUSE Iran might have weapons of mass destruction. Oops wrong war… I mean nuclear program in development.

No mention of taking on a Samson option by Iran.

What is the top of the sefirot tree?

Ooh. The CORONA. THE KETER. THE CROWN. Like the CORONA virus, it was a Kabbalistic nod to the start..

What did Trump call it.

Operation warp speed. It was tremendous.

Well.

I might be mistaken but this theocratic view is worth investigating.

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