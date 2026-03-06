9 months.

Ok.

December 2026.

You can watch him if you want. But the coles notes are. Edom is fighting Persia and then the Jewish Messiah comes ( a man claimed as King under the Laws of Kings and Wars.)

So for the record the non crypto Christians and discerning world citizens including ethnic jews are likely going to call the World King the antichrist.

Does this war feel a tad engineered to solve for some important destruction of the USA required?

Now here's the primer on Edom. Because up until today o'clock you had no idea that there was Edom and that they must be destroyed. So that then the Jewish Messiah could come.

Do you know who Edom is?

If pointing out a MASSIVE HATRED OF THE WEST AND CHRISTIANITY is hate. Well you are playing its opposite day..

That was repugnant.

And I had no idea only 6 to 8 months ago.

Gross. And war. And destruction. And happy about it.

There needs to be a context for world events. All the crap you had no idea about.

And the Bible is relevant. Quick take the Bible.

because it opens your eyes.

remember there are still lost sheep,prodigal sons that God searches for. Let's pray these souls find their way!

also do not be deceived, nor filled with hate.

what is different is loving in the face of hate

Matthew 5:40-48

40 And if anyone would sue you and take your tunic,[a] let him have your cloak as well. 41 And if anyone forces you to go one mile, go with him two miles. 42 Give to the one who begs from you, and do not refuse the one who would borrow from you.

Love Your Enemies

43 “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ 44 But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, 45 so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven. For he makes his sun rise on the evil and on the good, and sends rain on the just and on the unjust. 46 For if you love those who love you, what reward do you have? Do not even the tax collectors do the same? 47 And if you greet only your brothers,[b] what more are you doing than others? Do not even the Gentiles do the same? 48 You therefore must be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.

Continue to shine a light in dark places. 9 months eh.

