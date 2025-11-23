I think it's interesting to see that many people of different faiths believe we are close to end times.

I'm against supremacy in any form. I don't believe in beung subjected to any noahide laws. I carve out and insist on the ability to worship God how I wish. And hope this freedom for others.

It's a long video. I'm not sure it will interest you

But since he makes a rather imminent and important prediction I think some of you may be

He explains that 1982 plus 45 is important. How and why are quite complex.

His theory is the Rebbe was or is the Messiah and will resurrect in 2026.

Do many jews agree or is this a relatively little known sect theory?

