LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
5m

No one knows when He will return! No one knows the day or hour. Jesus said this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
4m

I do think we are coming closer to Him returning. May God bless this rabbi. No. one. Knows

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture