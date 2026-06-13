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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
5h

Our entire Liturgy was sang----It was Beautiful and we had a Great Cantor to lead us.--Eastern Orthodox Catholic. I was an Altar Boy for many years. We left The Roman Catholic Church when I was about 6 years old. Vatican II woke my Momma up so we left. When it came to Church or Education? Momma was The Boss!

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

I find it hard to believe you have a terrible voice Lisa. Thank you for not genuflecting at the altar of antigoyimism.

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