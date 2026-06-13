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Critique of Conflation: A major theme of the lecture is the dangers of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism. He argues that this conflation is a political tool used to silence dissent and falsely equates the Jewish people with the actions of the State of Israel (26:30-27:35).

He ignores the question of Christians dying en mass and the total culling of all Christian villages historic to the time of Jesus.

I support his right to free speech.



The Goal of Peace: The Rabbi emphasizes that true security and justice for all people, including Palestinians and Jews, require ending the occupation and ensuring equality for all (20:19-21:30, 34:31-35:07).

But in Canada this is framed by the zionist lobby supporting bill c-9 as hate speech.

Should people be forced into

One speech. get my book WORLD ON MUTE.

One ghetto. 15 minute city

One Health. Get your infino-injection, Euthanasia sterilization, abortion ritual.

One belief. Noahide.

One life. Your carbon allocation is done. Poof.

One death. There's a maid for that. A maid for that.

One surveillance. Ai data centre government by algorithm.

One hate. Focus all the hating so it's never at the satanic authority warring on God.

One waR. The way to invert thou shalt not kill into a soul to hell assembly system.

I am Christian. I love life, God and you as a child of God.

I oppose the dehuminization we are systematically ceaseless undergoing.

The Father of lies invented in his deceit there is no hell, while also trying to make it here on earth.

Our power structures and religions genuflect to death.

Our spiritual strength is zapped by the prodeath fear and unjoy. Rejoice. What does that mean.

Rejoice.

This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad.

The essence is to marvel at the gift of life and be grateful and rejoice in it? Where is that message? How does that restore your soul?

I grew up singing this in my church choir.

Funny story. My fellow choir members said I had a terrible voice. My best friend confessed it. Ok so I went to the choir director. Glenda told me I have a bad voice. Is it true.

Yes.

what.

Yes. Yes. But PLEASE DON'T QUIT LISA.

But I have a bad voice you say.

Yes. And it's very loud. ( my enthusiasm you see.)

I stared unblinking that the level of insults the truth contained.

But please don't quit.

Well I have to now. The girls.. I know the truth.

no. That's not the whole truth. Please dont quit. All the girls fight to cover your voice.

Still no blinking From me. Astounding conversation.

And unless you attend I cannot make them sing loud enough to fill the church to the front.

What. ( no blinking. This is too much)

Yes. We always have such a great choir when you come. So please Don't quit. I am simply unable to get their voices to sing loud enough.

Of course I quit Saturday night youth choir. I was 17 or so.

I went to.mass the next week at 11 with my parents. And the priest. Did not go up to the front on the entry hymm.

No he went in among the pews until he found me. The whole church wondering at this odd nonsensical behavior. He put his arm around my shoulder.

Lisa I have a terrible voice. I am not moving and starting mass until we sing this together. This was another eyebrows up unblinking momment. Until I laughed at the whole ridiculousness of it all. In trying to hide myself and my bad voice i had a message from God. Your flawed voice in celebration of me? I want it.

We belted put the song. Yes the two worst voices in the church.

Your flawed voice in celebration of Christ in these times is required.

Your flaws like mine are his design. Rejoice! Rejoice!

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