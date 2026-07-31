Review the noahide laws.

please note Steve is Jewish and spent 20 years in chabad before becoming a Christian. He was first a Christian zionist with Jana before they found out about the noahide laws. They lived in Israel and Steve runs Israeli News Live.

They have made it their mission to try to warn the world about the noahide laws.

Consider watching and sharing.

It is not just Christians trying to wake up the world.

Vincent Bruno is a gay man Who came super “out” early exposing the noahide laws.

So left and right there are silenced activists, which are againstthe noahide laws.

But the ndaa and wonderfully efficient worlwide aipac franchise system you may have heard of. And you think noahide laws are bunk?

But you don't think the noahide laws could be a real threat?

Hmm.

Rabbi says establishing the Jewish Kingdom over all of mankind by October2 2027. Has he not heard of antisemitism laws. Seriously. A Jewish kingdom over all of mankind. Do the holocaust people know he is saying this? That is either a hidden conspiracy hidden by restrictions on speech, or a conspiracy theory and antisemitism bunk. What a jerk antisemite? Wait. He's a rabbi. Totally not nice…so confusing.

Only paid and free subscribers can comment.

Remember I doubt very many of our assimilated, orthodox, friends family jewish are involved in this so don't get mad at them, share instead with kindness so they have some curiosity.

After all this effects the people they care about too.

October 2, 2027. Date Maimonides set out for jewish Messiah to arrive by.

Who is the religious regime conducting wars for religious reasons?

Oh ya. It's Iran. Get with the program.

And remember all 193 countries signed The Pact for the Future.

Which sews up the global surveillance state. Weird to do when on war footing.

Just apply conflict of interest principles and judge governments by their fruits. Not their blathering, show trials and distractions.

Oh and pray. They wouldn't ban prayer if they weren't afraid of it.

Bind demons. Pierce hearts of stone in your prayers. Go to the word of God.

Share

Leave a comment