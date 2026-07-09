Rabbi Chaim Coffman discusses the death penalty of the noahide laws and whether sometimes maybe a non jew might be allowed repentance instead of death.
the Rabbi hasn't heard that the noahide laws are an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Let's tell him and see what happens.
Rabbi clarifies where the noahide laws come from.
The Seven Noahide laws as recorded in the Talmud (Sanhedrin 56a) and the Rambam's Mishneh Torah (Hilchos Melachim, chapter 9).
https://youtu.be/euNTj7VhJJU?si=c0TfkTejsrwXS5IG
Aka you will not see Abraham and Sarah or any descendents practicing or talking about the noahide laws in the Bible. Isn't that weird that none of the tribe of judah in the Bible mention the noahide laws or try to get others to practice the noahide laws between noah and Jesus? And they do with go around beheading none noahide adherents in the old testament. Weird that.
But that is exactly what Catholics did to Protestant during Middle Ages. They made them deny Jesus to avoid being burned on the stake, but after the Protestants denied Jesus, the Catholics killed them anyway to make sure they would not relapse into “heresy.” History repeats itself.