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Lawyerlisa
2h

Rabbi clarifies where the noahide laws come from.

The Seven Noahide laws as recorded in the Talmud (Sanhedrin 56a) and the Rambam's Mishneh Torah (Hilchos Melachim, chapter 9).

https://youtu.be/euNTj7VhJJU?si=c0TfkTejsrwXS5IG

Aka you will not see Abraham and Sarah or any descendents practicing or talking about the noahide laws in the Bible. Isn't that weird that none of the tribe of judah in the Bible mention the noahide laws or try to get others to practice the noahide laws between noah and Jesus? And they do with go around beheading none noahide adherents in the old testament. Weird that.

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Lina's avatar
Lina
2h

But that is exactly what Catholics did to Protestant during Middle Ages. They made them deny Jesus to avoid being burned on the stake, but after the Protestants denied Jesus, the Catholics killed them anyway to make sure they would not relapse into “heresy.” History repeats itself.

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