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The Do Not Comply Guy's avatar
The Do Not Comply Guy
11m

Super interesting stuff...I didn't know about this guy...clearly a good man.

You are directly over the target on these topics!

We're ALL on the chopping block from this satanic NWO cabal's agenda -- even "Jews".

I detailed it extensively here:

ARE ALL WARS BANKER'S WARS?

And is the NWO Plan "Jewish"??

https://donotcomplyguy.substack.com/p/are-all-wars-bankers-wars

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2h

I did not know you had covered the re-making of the professions in your Mute book. I will order the book right now.

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