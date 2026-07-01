Did you know a zionist rabbi, Rabbi Marvin S. Antelman, wrote two books on a world conspiracy to destroy Jewry from inside through Sabbattian satanic infiltration and the forces of the Illuminati? His warning was to Christians and Jews.

Did you know this Rabbi Antelman excommunicated Henry Kissinger?

Did you know at the end of his life he had issues with the noahide movement?

To assume all arguments against power's position are hate denies the reality of debate.

In the above video Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss is protesting Zionism. Thus he is bill c-9 defined as anti Semitic. He must be non Chabad orthodox as chabad are universally to my knowledge zionist.

So today we look at two counterpoints in Judaism that are each counterculture. They each could be fingered as hate under strict normative interpretations allowed now.

Both describe and decry a satanic influence in jewry.

Zionist Rabbi MARVIN ANTELMAN died in 2013. His resignation from the noahide movement near the end of his life is interesting. It merits a deeper dive which i do not do here. He warned that the religious non jews including Christians were set for destruction. He tracked the Illuminati.

Would he be pro zionist still?

Rabbi Weiss is clearly antizionist.

I don't believe in power silencing debate. And quite frankly those who are best known for debate shouldn't either.

“There are two ways generally that humans have been governed: the first involves force and violence while the next involves dialogue. Governments which are set up on the basis of controlling speech must be lumped into the first heap. My book describes an end run on our rights to freedom of expression through a parallel power structure that is assembling trans-nationally in our work-place speech committees. It’s not just a new form of governance; it is a form of global governance and it is crushing our civil liberties.

It’s my thesis that since 2020 (at least), professional bodies have morphed from acting as “upholders of standards” to manipulators of society. I argue in this book that, through statecraft, professional organizations are subverting the protections normally afforded to citizens by nation states.

I also argue in these pages that this serious matter is not haphazard. Instead, the organizations that regulate various professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers, etc.) are systematically replacing traditional forms of governance with new systems that are completely undemocratic. This includes such bodies as courts and even the functioning of entire national governments. Under the radar, countries are being replaced wholesale with what we might call transnational globalist institutions. Professional bodies are becoming instruments via which transnational governance systems will account for human affairs.

What is being assembled is a new power structure that is potent enough to eliminate the basis by which we believe we are governed. Up until recently nearly all of us would agree the representative government and our constitutional rights are the basis of most OECD governments and “governance.” This is no longer the case. A rogue power has arisen within our states through the speech committees in our workplace and professional bodies. This worrisome new power is fully described in this book.” Consider supporting my work and get my book on Amazon.

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Please look at this monumental book by Rabbi Antelman that details the effort of satanic Sabbatains and the Illuminaniti to destroy Jews and Judaism. This 2nd volume was published in Israel in 2007. But is not widely known or read beyond Jewish circles.

Rabbi Marvin S Antelman. His book To Eliminate the Opiate volume 1 and 2 details the infiltration of the Satanic Sabbattian Frankhists into Jewry and his alarm.

His information tracks. Read the back cover of volume 2 a few times.

His infirmation on illuminati infiltration is key. Interestingly he ends up having issues with the noahide folks too. This deserves a deeper dive.

Wikipedia

In March 1961 the New England Region of the NCSY was formed, and its records list “First Youth Commission Chair: Dr. Marvin Antelman a”h.”[17] In 1971, Antelman was one of the founders (along with Allan Eliyahu Mallenbaum) of the Jewish Survival Legion (JSL), which split with the Kahanist organization Jewish Defense League in order to solve many of the same problems confronted by the JDL but to do so in a way “within the framework of the law.”[18] The JSL was affiliated with the nationalist and religious Zionist groups Herut and Betar.[19]

In 1976 in a New York Hilton hotel hall Antelman as Chief Justice of his Supreme Rabbinic Court of America (SRCA) presided with four other rabbinic judges and performed a solemn excommunication of Henry Kissinger from Judaism, on account of anti-Jewish and anti-American actions that the Council alleged. The audience reaction is reported to have been very intense and that for many of the audience members it was the first time they had witnessed an actual excommunication. The story was later picked up by and reported in other American and international weeklies including the National Enquirer and Paris Match[20][1] In November 1982 Antelman’s Beit Din excommunicated hundreds more Jews on account of co-signing a pro-PLO and pro-homosexual rights advertisement placed in the June 20 New York Times or for belonging to a certain group aligned with the ad. Antelman’s court deemed this to be a promotion of Marxist views on Israel and sex and thus a collaboration with the enemies of Judaism and a treasonous act. The Washington Post article about the excommunication event describes “the mainstream Jewish community” as not regarding the ceremony seriously.[21]

Regarding the Sabbatean controversy involving Jacob Emden and Yonatan Eybeschütz, Antelman maintained a very decisive position upholding the 20 Sivan 1756 Council of Four Lands cherem (excommunication) against Eybeschütz and its ban of all his writings, and he published a book about it c. 1990 in Tel Aviv.[22] He decries an “insidious ... cover-up of the excommunication of Rabbi Jonathan Eybeschutz (1690-1764)” for “seduction to Sabbatian Frankist idolatry” and of the council’s banning of Eybeschütz’s books (Vol. 2 p. 7). Antelman’s SRCA again cites this excommunication in its own declaration and excommunications.

He presided over the excommunication of Henry Kissinger!

heard of the illuminati or the Council On Foreign Relations (CFR), Rabbi Antelman published his book To Eliminate The Opiate and exposed their covert war against religion, focusing on their battle plan to extinguish Judaism, but with great implications for Christianity as well. This book is now found on literally all the lists of classic conspiracy literature.” [31]

In the June 20, 2006, episode of the syndicated radio program the Tamar Yonah Show in which the American-Israeli investigative reporter Tamar Yonah probes “what are the forces driving world events,” the bulk of the 46 minute show was dedicated to her in-studio “very, very, very, very special guest” Marvin Antelman and an interview about his book, along with some discussion regarding recent events and geopolitics. At minute 22 of the show before the commercial break she referred to the book as, “the famous book, classic book,To Eliminate the Opiate“ [32] [33]

A September 15, 2009, post urging the book as a must-read for all Jews, posted on JTF.org, a forum associated with the ultra-nationalist Kahanist group Jewish Task Force, received 37 replies in the 32 days of the thread, and has been viewed at least 19,000 times according to the webpage as of Aug. 2022.[34]

which, as we all know, is in full swing today. Way back in 1974, before any of us had heard of the illuminati or the Council On Foreign Relations (CFR), Rabbi Antelman published his book To Eliminate The Opiate and exposed their covert war against religion, focusing on their battle plan to extinguish Judaism, but with great implications for Christianity as well. This book is now found on literally all the lists of classic conspiracy literature.” [31]

In the June 20, 2006, episode of the syndicated radio program the Tamar Yonah Show in which the American-Israeli investigative reporter Tamar Yonah probes “what are the forces driving world events,” the bulk of the 46 minute show was dedicated to her in-studio “very, very, very, very special guest” Marvin Antelman and an interview about his book, along with some discussion regarding recent events and geopolitics. At minute 22 of the show before the commercial break she referred to the book as, “the famous book, classic book,To Eliminate the Opiate“ [32] [33]

A September 15, 2009, post urging the book as a must-read for all Jews, posted on JTF.org, a forum associated with the ultra-nationalist Kahanist group Jewish Task Force, received 37 replies in the 32 days of the thread, and has been viewed at least 19,000 times according to the webpage as of Aug. 2022.[34]

Wikipedia tries to malign him him white supremicists. By saying those reading his books must be that. Ergo don't read his book. I found his book through a Jewish orthodox radio program.

heard of the illuminati or the Council On Foreign Relations (CFR), Rabbi Antelman published his book To Eliminate The Opiate and exposed their covert war against religion, focusing on their battle plan to extinguish Judaism, but with great implications for Christianity as well. This book is now found on literally all the lists of classic conspiracy literature.” [31]

In the June 20, 2006, episode of the syndicated radio program the Tamar Yonah Show in which the American-Israeli investigative reporter Tamar Yonah probes “what are the forces driving world events,” the bulk of the 46 minute show was dedicated to her in-studio “very, very, very, very special guest” Marvin Antelman and an interview about his book, along with some discussion regarding recent events and geopolitics. At minute 22 of the show before the commercial break she referred to the book as, “the famous book, classic book,To Eliminate the Opiate“ [32] [33]

A September 15, 2009, post urging the book as a must-read for all Jews, posted on JTF.org, a forum associated with the ultra-nationalist Kahanist group Jewish Task Force, received 37 replies in the 32 days of the thread, and has been viewed at least 19,000 times according to the webpage as of Aug. 2022.[34]

Show in which the American-Israeli investigative reporter Tamar Yonah probes “what are the forces driving world events,” the bulk of the 46 minute show was dedicated to her in-studio “very, very, very, very special guest” Marvin Antelman and an interview about his book, along with some discussion regarding recent events and geopolitics. At minute 22 of the show before the commercial break she referred to the book as, “the famous book, classic book,To Eliminate the Opiate“ [32] [33]

A September 15, 2009, post urging the book as a must-read for all Jews, posted on JTF.org, a forum associated with the ultra-nationalist Kahanist group Jewish Task Force, received 37 replies in the 32 days of the thread, and has been viewed at least 19,000 times according to the webpage as of Aug. 2022.[34]

Over the years and to an increasing degree,[35] the book has received many references by conspiracy theory authors and groups and on blogs and social media of diverse unaffiliated groups ranging from those focusing on Central Banks, to the origin of the Illuminati, and from individuals of religious Zionist persuasions to the Christian or secular, to the former KKK Grand Wizard and far-right politician popularly known as an antisemite and white supremicist David Duke. For example:

The highest-frequency author citing To Eliminate the Opiate in an August 2022 search of Internet Archive is David Duke in archives of his books My Awakening (1998), Jewish Supremacy (2003), and The Secret Behind Communism (2013). [35]

Popular conspiracy theorist author David Icke‘s 2019 book about 9/11 “The Trigger,” cites Antelman extensively in tracing the conspirators or antagonists that he calls “The Death Cult.”[36][37]

Participation in the 2004 attempt to revive the Sanhedrin, and surrounding controversies

edit

See also: 2004 attempt to revive the Sanhedrin

The August 13, 2006, newsletter of the Chabad-affiliated group JAHG-USA (Jews and Hasidic Gentiles – United to Save America), having domain name www.noahide.com, mentions in a complex “Subversion Alert” about the aspiring Sanhedrin body, that Rabbi Antelman, one of the body’s founders, had resigned, “protesting the increasingly open R & B influence on the ‘Sanhedrin.’” “R & B” in the newsletter refers to the Root and Branch Association which the newsletter accuses of being controlled by Communist forces and having Marxist agents. The newsletter claims that due to its earlier “exposure” of the R & B, Noahide leader Billy Jack Dial, whom the newsletter accuses of being an agent of the R & B, had resigned from the Sanhedrin’s “Noahide Council” just a few weeks earlier.[38] However, in 2006 Dial’s website www.bnainoach.com was prominently featuring, endorsing and selling Antelman’s two-volume set To Eliminate the Opiate on its home page.[39]”

Are you interested in getting his books or mine?

One quarter of the population to die. Chosen to die by Satanists for being religious. Nothing to see here.

Bill c-9 is about hate speech. Who defines what is the hate?

If you perform hateful, murderous acts in silence and darkness, and those saying no out loud are defined as hateful, then what have you accomplished.

Bill c-9 is a permission slip power can utilize for evil.

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