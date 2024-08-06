I will defeat the globalists.

“Give your mind a (this) purpose and it will find all of the necessary ways and means of accomplishing it.”

Rev Ike.

You must conceive of the idea first.

Nothing humans ever achieved of lasting worth has been without struggle.

As we see what absolute maniacs they are in thirst for power, we mustn't shirk. What is the point of fear, or depression. Others depend on your action. This is a cumulative effort. When you feel alone, remember you ARE not.

Now is the time to join the fray.

They want your wealth.

So spend it now against them.

stickers, signs, law suits. Only your imagination limits the possibilities.

Are you retired.

Before maybe you worked for the man now you work for mankind.

What a calling.

They don't want you to know the wins. These are tremendous. A wave can come from no where. But it's never no where. It is in your heart where it starts.

You must allow defeats to be your stepping stones. There are no failures only the path to success. All journeys start with one step.

They are pushing their plans. If we worry about it without counterforce or counter action, then we manifest Their plans.

Manifest instead ours.

Together we will defeat the globalists.

Instead with a thump and a drum a thrumb . Let them hear our feet stamping. They will feel us in their sleepless nights. It's us they fear. They will feel us before they hear us.

We come.

We claim what is ours.

To do this.

What must be placed in your mind is how easy it is to defeat them.

And then take action every day in your sphere of influence. God performs miracles. But he needs the crucible.

We are the crucible.

I am nobody but what talents and opportunities God provides.

Same with each and every one of us.

Be fruitful. That is put your talents to use.

And...

Multiply.

The crucible is for silver, and the furnace is for gold, and the LORD tries hearts.

Proverbs 17:3

Evil needs its countermeasure.

That is you.

