“Drivers in Wales may no longer have to adhere to the 20mph on some roads, as the Welsh Government is expected to announce changes, reverting some roads back to 30mph.
The controversial law saw Wales become the first country in the United Kingdom to adopt a default 20mph limit in built up areas in September – only becoming enforceable by the Police earlier this January.”
I find these are universally easy to get normies involved in.
anti car;
anti-meat, dairy; (the indigenous ate a ton of VENISON, so how do they suck and blow on that ISSUE.)
anti-clothing (so absurd to write that);
anti-travel (TO get my meat I will need out of my pen);
anti-speech;
PUSH BACK.
EAT STEAK. SPEAK TRUTH.
Vegetarian Freedom Fighters loved and welcome any day.
What is your good deed of the day?
file label stickers with: REALCLIMATESCIENCE.COM
paint rocks with them drop them on your walks. order the Goolag t-shirt.
Have uncomfortable conversations. Teach yourself to enjoy them. It’s like cold-calling freedom?
Freedom. Are you there?
People in Louisiana apparently got loud enough to get their legislators to pass a bill to limit discussion of gender and sexuality in schools and to stop teachers from using a child’s preferred name or pronouns without parental consent if they differ from the child’s biological sex. Lawmakers also advanced measures this week to limit bathroom use by biological gender and to provide state money for private school education. Other bills would authorize police officers to arrest migrants who are not in the country legally and prohibit protests outside of an individual’s home.
Is this what is causing some of the forest fires? Flamethrower Robot Dogs
Commonly used for "pest control". https://mathewaldred.substack.com/p/flamethrower-robot-dogs