Image from memoid

“Drivers in Wales may no longer have to adhere to the 20mph on some roads, as the Welsh Government is expected to announce changes, reverting some roads back to 30mph.

The controversial law saw Wales become the first country in the United Kingdom to adopt a default 20mph limit in built up areas in September – only becoming enforceable by the Police earlier this January.”

People pushing back works.

I find these are universally easy to get normies involved in.

anti car; anti-meat, dairy; (the indigenous ate a ton of VENISON, so how do they suck and blow on that ISSUE.) anti-clothing (so absurd to write that); anti-travel (TO get my meat I will need out of my pen); anti-speech;

PUSH BACK.

EAT STEAK. SPEAK TRUTH.

Vegetarian Freedom Fighters loved and welcome any day.

What is your good deed of the day?

file label stickers with: REALCLIMATESCIENCE.COM

paint rocks with them drop them on your walks. order the Goolag t-shirt.

Have uncomfortable conversations. Teach yourself to enjoy them. It’s like cold-calling freedom?

Freedom. Are you there?

Share

Leave a comment