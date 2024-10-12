This is what decriminalization looks like in Vancouver. And a request to hunt information.

World class killing fields.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa wanted decriminalization. Also pimps and drug dealers, malthusians, and depopulator aficionados.

After the conservatives pressured the liberals for weeks the liberals reluctantly and finally refused the request.

“The response Friday from the offices of Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Toronto’s medical officer of health Eileen de Villa indicated they were prepared for the denial, and pivoting to asking for other supports.

The city sent its proposal to Health Canada in January 2022 and, after more consultations, updated its submission in March 2023.

The proposal called for decriminalization to be paired with a host of more direct public health responses to the overdose crisis.”

Ya right.

Paired with…? Slow capital punishment.

De villa's statement- just words like salve to mask truth. Words to get what public health wanted.

“Decriminalization is one evidence-informed policy tool to help remove barriers to care. Increasing funding and access to a broad range of treatment options, which is the responsibility of the province, is another tool required to address the drug toxicity epidemic,” the statement said.”

https://nationalpost.com/news/toronto/toronto-drug-decriminalize-request-rejected

Anyone who wants to follow public health down the vaccine safe narrative drain, has to know decriminalization is a slaughter house.

Tell me why meth is safe like mRNA. The same pushers and the same defenders. Junk in our system.

They aren't experts. They want to have information asymmetry so their imposed solutions have the veneer of truth and are adopted by as many as possible.

The censorship is for the ease of imposing capital punishment without charge, trial or verdict. Safe anything is likely slow acting capital punishment. But come to your own conclusions. In Canada they want to criminalize you not believing them on basically anything that is a pillar of the globalist state

If the liberals put up a bill to jail you for talking on a topic, that's how you know THAT TOPIC IS ESSENTIAL FOR THEIR GLOBALIST VISION. That topic requires information asymmetry in order for their plan to work. Sorry y'all. It's that simple.

My unvaccinated friend who fled China for a better life put it so simply.

Lisa you can't trust what the government says. Never listen to them.

She said it with her thick accent and the same tone as one might say- meth isn't safe you idiot. Like listening to the government isn't safe, you idiot.

Attention next phase of our lives involves our smart cities, and turning them on. All announcements however mundane, if they involve turning cameras live are relevant.

I want to know whats on our street lights, how they work everything.

I want to know whats going up in our smart cities. I want specs. I want photos I want whistle blowers. Find me some please.

Leave a comment

Message LawyerLisa

Share