PUBLIC HEALTH IS A CESS POOL OR RACIST BIGOTTED TRIPE. This is taken straight from their own conference material where they got together to literally solve the WHITENESS PROBLEM. My skin color is a public health issue that right now is hurting public health. And I was just thinking drinking lemon tea and researching what the morons where doing for Power was harmless.

I will not rage though. If I rage in response to this FORMAL BIGOTED GOVERNMENT RACISM: it is ‘WHITE RAGE’. So let me tell you some jokes instead.

What do you get when you cross the CCP with Public Health? THIS.

Now here’s a mind experiment.

If you flatten the curve and solve for virus with lockdowns.

And you solve for climate change with climate lockdowns.

Do you solve for the public health crisis of whiteness’s impact on Health by locking down whites?

where the fuck is this all going? It is disgusting for one thing. and I have tried to ignore it - primarily because most of my friends and neighbours are non white and nothing like this public health shit.

On the other hand, I don’t think anyone could ignore public health’s brutality in other spheres, so here goes:

THIS IS BIGOTED WORRISOME AND SHAMEFUL. I CALL SHAME ON YOU ALL PUTTING THIS INTO A FIELD OF STUDY AND COMING UP WITH THE NECESSARY TOOLS TO MAKE IT LIKE A CULT, UNTIL THE ONLY THING PEOPLE BELEIVE IS THIS CRAP. literally TEACHING OUR WORLD TO BECOME full on racists: it is the creation of the first stage of dehumanizing of the individual. For next stages.

I am calling on all races and creeds to actively condemn this as a public health goal. no government should have this program.

Sure CCP didn’t come up with this as a facile way to invade western nations- by dismantling history, freedoms, rights and then decide to convince people whiteness is bad for everyone else’s health.

who made off like bandits in the first pandemic. who is making out like a bandit in Climate.

and remember. REMEMBER. I am not making this shit up. This racist, blatantly racist bigoted tripe was drafted by Public Health in this conference material.

the new concept fyi is that only ‘racialized peoples’ suffer racism. that is the purest definition of a systemic racism I could ever invent. You make racism itself out of bounds by one race. then you call that race the demon race and demonize it.

let me tell another joke.

Why did Teresa Tam cross the road. What road? there’s only dirt bike lanes left. Hahaha! we went on a road diet and never stop turning our countries into third world hell holes.

see- no white rage. Honest to goodness appalled at the weaponization of public health in our communities to divide us literally divide us by our races. when the civil rights movement sought the opposite. THIS IS WHAT WE TEACH IN SCHOOLS. this is the force assembling.

appalled.

no white rage allowed. so let me tell another joke.

What did the sun say to the CO2 molecule? Look at the miniscule size of you and the astronomical proportions of me. Imagine they convinced fools you were doing my job. Say something enough and it is what people think.

So ya. read this:

“RACISM IN CANADA:

DISRUPTING WHITENESS IN PUBLIC HEALTH

White supremacy and Whiteness underpin the processes and structures of settler colonialism, antiIndigenous racism, anti-Black racism and systemic racism that lead to deep and persistent inequities in health and social determinants of health for these populations.

As more public health organizations recognize the health and social inequities created by racism, there is a need to explicitly name and understand Whiteness and White supremacy as drivers of racism.

This plenary will explore Whiteness as a systemic feature and driver of racial inequities and it will challenge delegates to de-normalize Whiteness in Canada.

Markers of Whiteness in public health and in organizational settings will be discussed along with the impact of Whiteness on health.

The panelists will discuss critical Whiteness approaches that are part of decolonizing, anti-racist practice along with three broad roles and opportunities for public health to meaningfully address Whiteness: engaging in institutional change; supporting community-driven action; and contributing to changes in public policy. This plenary builds on work supported by the National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health.”

ok again - no white rage allowed.

here’s white disbelief. white, you must be kidding this is bull shit. white, i’m just going to go about my life doing my thing. white; hmm this is getting weird it’s like an obsession.

white; Ok I’ll do stand up comedy to prevent the white rage argument. one last joke;

what did the white mom say to her son.

I love you sweet heart. I love you with all my heart and I will never stop loving you.

I love you sweetheart. Our world has to be better than this.

