So why does Public Health Agency of Canada have a Cabinet Affairs Department, and why do they have experts in ‘Health Equity’ and ‘Climate’.

Canada

Public Health Agency of Canada

STRATEGIC POLICY BRANCH

CORPORATE SECRETARIAT DIRECTORATE

PARLIAMENTARY AND CABINET AFFAIRS

CABINET AFFAIRS

SO Let’s just randomly research Devin. He has another position, so is he still doing the PHAC gig? He is listed. I assume they are one in the same. The Devi Woods I found WEF and likes Health Equity. A finalist in the 2016 World Economic Forum’s Global Leadership Fellows (GLF) !

“Devin Woods

Program Officer, Research-Evaluation-Learning; Equity Lead

Devin Woods joined the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) in 2021. He has a wide range of experience in designing programs and developing networks that connect people with resources. Devin supports RWJF’s pioneering work advancing health equity by exploring and promoting emerging trends and cutting-edge ideas. He is a firm believer in the Foundation’s work with innovators, both inside and outside of health, in identifying emerging trends that can accelerate progress toward building a Culture of Health. As he puts it: “I’m all about supporting collaborations between diverse actors to reach lasting change in health and healthcare.”

Previously, Devin served as a senior program officer with Big Bad Boo Productions (BBB), a media company devoted to producing children’s educational entertainment. BBB’s programs reach more than 100 million viewers yearly with films, television shows, games, comic books, and academic curricula that promote civic values such as gender equality, critical thinking, non-violence, empathy, diversity and inclusion, and lessons on the rule of law. In this role, he developed innovative educational programs and cutting-edge evaluation tools to measure non-cognitive learning.

Earlier, he served as senior program officer for the Canadian Executive Service Organization (CESO). CESO focuses on both private sector development and strengthening institutions, and Devin managed a portfolio of 70 educational, economic development, and capacity-strengthening projects annually. His work with CESO focused chiefly on the needs of Indigenous communities across Canada.

In other roles, Devin supported the One-in-Three art exhibition at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This large-scale wooden installation, by Canadian artist Carey Jernigan, highlights the prevalence of violence against women and girls as well as the strength in community that comes from survivors’ connection to those around them.

Born in Barrie, Ontario, Devin lives in New York City. He earned his BA in political science from the University of Guelph, Guelph, Canada, and his Post Graduate Certificate in International Development Program Management from Humber College, Toronto, Canada. He was also a finalist in the 2016 World Economic Forum’s Global Leadership Fellows (GLF) program and holds a certificate in Indigenous Awareness.

In his spare time, he enjoys running, hiking, watching science fiction films, exploring New York City, and collaborating with his partner to design fine furniture for their future home.”

Is the Devin Woods that works in PHAC and as a CABINET AFFAIRS POLICY ANALYST the Same Devin Woods that was a finalist in the 2016 World Economic Forum’s Global Leadership Fellow (GLF) program?

TAKING BETS HERE?

His most recent linkedin post has him working at RWIF Equity. Is that in addition to still working in Cabinet Affairs at PHAC? For betting types, his post concerns HEALTH and CLIMATE CHANGE.

To create a healthier future, new voices across generations must be brought into the fold.



In the most recent article of RWJF’s “5 Questions for...” interview series, Mycelium Youth Network’s curriculum and evaluation manager Maya Salsedo dives into the Network’s Data Warriors project and its mission to encourage young people to get involved in health science.



Through the project, the Network’s team works with high-school-aged youth to develop research methodologies and build evaluation tools that can help the organization measure the impact of its programs and better understand climate anxiety among youth. This initiative, funded by RWJF, is about reimagining knowledge production and helping shape our understanding of critical issues like health and climate change.



Explore more about the Data Warriors and its youth-led research here: https://lnkd.in/em-8Ut3b

CABINET AFFAIRS 1. Magnan, Anne; 613-355-1082; Manager, Cabinet Affairs; 2. Alcazar-Biljan, Arlette; 613-415-5981; Policy Analyst; 3. Brule, Lucie; 613-596-5182; Translator and language advisor; 4. Nadeau, Kathleen; 613-295-7608; A/Director; 5. Uribe Luna, Julieta; 343-573-5715; A/Senior Policy Analyst; 6. Wood, Devin D; 343-573-5488; Policy Analyst (EC-4);

Why does PHAC have a cabinet affairs?

Clearly we are walking into the story narrative that ‘climate change’ is ‘health’ and through that public health governs everything. So long as it’s about the carbon life cycle, climate and public health become the global government control knobs.

I wonder what great adventures the other cabinet affairs from Public Health Agency of Canada are up to?

