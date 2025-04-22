watch below. There are both paid activists and union activists in some of our protests. Can they be thought of as an organic display of how society views an issue? We are pack animals. Thus the globalist media together with “protests" give us the sense of where the pack is. Is it a truthful account?

Controlled media and controlled visual protests are for what? To tell us oursense of the pack.

Watch short on paid protestors

https://youtube.com/shorts/Ph1wa7nCnbY?si=_lksk7n5si7xQRnM

Are unions part of the social movement and protests we see?

Lots of causes are worth supporting. But do you think the chaos is to a purpose?

I think the wars ( both sides) are funded by the same people. If you side with Palestine because of the horrific death toll are you antisemitic? If you side with Israel are you pro colonial or an Islamophobe?

Do the labels and consequences of the labels restrict productive dialog for polarization? Do you think there are speech traps designed?

can an Israeli criticize his government? Are we setting up anticriticism notions that even trap citizens? Can a Muslim criticize Pakistani rape gangs without reprisals?

are speech traps to eliminate productive discussions?

is any critic of immigration automatically racism?

why is there one skin color that by “definition” can't experience racism? Isn't that just systemic embedded racism? Why is that desired? Et tu CPP?

Labor seems to be in the middle of most marxist social matters. If they are present I usually think it's because it is a globalist pet project. THE LEVEL OF SUBVERSION IS NOW AT THE HIGHEST ORDER.

Stike labor movement for trans rights

Here is a zoom meeting of the Canadian Federation of Labor ( don't miss) organizing a counter protest against concerned parents about the curriculum now in Canadian schools. SO AN ORGANIC parent led multiracial multi religious pro family movement is targeted for counter protest by labor activists with marxist values. Et tu CCP?

Crowds on demand and.other such groups help put bodies on streets for left causes. Where does that money come from?

Here's the nursing union endorsing the liberal platform in the 2019 campaig.

If you go to the stoppretending.ca on way back machineaimed at nurses, it is an engagement, email and how to email share platform to push the liberal agenda.

We are seeing a manufactured reality that pivots us toward the globalists goal posts.

Racial divide

Religious divide

In favor of a culturally devoid world where marxist values are franchised.

It is not that they hope to lift the third world, it is that globalists require us all to be their property. The closer we are to their chaos perfected, the closer we return to their feudalism.

They do not wish for a expansion of property rights and freedom, but demonize these.

gaming us to feudal outcomes requires us to believe the pack is where theysimply it on owned media.

Is there the racial hatred they present in their antiracism?

Do our religious movementsshave such difficult divide?

Does everyone want more vaccines?

Does everyone think.love.is sterilization of minors?

are these engineered through substantial effort?

Here's a union video 15 years ago that worried about manufacturing jobs going overseas.

How do you see the world displayed. Do the antiTrump protests ring true? Or are they the globalist machine screaming at its wounding blows?

Is there a system Trump is following?

Anti WHO?

Illegal immigration?

Anti climate?

or will he too be swallowed by Palentir smart cognitive cities world instramentalization?