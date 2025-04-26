LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
44m

BBC-----THE BBC's disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring has been accused of lying on her CV.-----The claim stems from when Spring was seeking out work in Russia, according to The New European.

In 2018, the US-based news site Coda Story received a job application from Spring – who is now the first person to hold the specialist disinformation role within the BBC.----THIS WAS IN THE NATIONAL IN 2022

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
1h

More people need to bombard MSM with facts and truths so they cannot say they never knew!?-------Wow if any truth in this just shows you what evil perfidious scumbags BBC ARE and employed a perfidious scumbag!?!? YES/NO!?

BBC's Marianna Spring accused of lying on CV to get job in ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture