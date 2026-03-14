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Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
6h

I believe Bush 1 signed the noahide laws not Clinton. They went into law in 1991.

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Sober Christian Gentleman's avatar
Sober Christian Gentleman
4h

The powerful purposely demoralize the people (Epstein was one of thousands of Compromat producers for the Intelligence Agencies) so that people will beg that the corrupt government be replaced by an A.I. government, which will be controlled by the powerful. The expensive false premise of democracy will be erased for more efficient and deadly control. The technate is coming. You are witnessing the end of an age.

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