Up is down.

Down is up.

The truth syrup has to be sucked from the commie teat. Get off the poison from government paid actors. Time to pray ceaselessly.

Remember when they come for the draft, the bibles, your neighbors,

it's the ONE WORLD PEDO GOVERNMENT.

Wrong speak is quoting scripture. And pedophiles are protected.

Why.

male on male reproduction is billed as messianic proof of a miracle. No more child birth. Mom's a dirty word.

The anus of little boys are telephone direct dials to demons.

you know mass morality is the cure. And not the antichristian noahide laws that decapitate all dissent. It’s magic. Every thing is peaceful. It's the peace unit offing your head. For world peace.

religions are full if embedded crypto pedo units of destruction to take them down. You think yours is perfect because…insert mana you eat. The lucifer baal worshipping crowd is flexing.

Rules. Banish fear. This is the currency of Beelzabub. ( prince of demons)

Wake up happy. They want you scared. Actual Peter Thiel quote. We want them to wake up scared and go to bed scared.

Love harder.

pray harder.

Read scripture.

1 John 4:4

4 Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.

In the Bible religion is defined as being a doer of the Word.

Look at evidence not the words and political spin of your leaders.

They want to send your kids for slaughter. Will you fight for..

the One world PEDO government.

because one world government doesn't cut it anymore.

2 Kings 1: 2-3

2 Now Ahaziah had fallen through the lattice of his upper room in Samaria and injured himself. So he sent messengers, saying to them, “Go and consult Baal-Zebub, the god of Ekron, to see if I will recover from this injury.”

3 But the angel of the LORD said to Elijah the Tishbite, “Go up and meet the messengers of the king of Samaria and ask them, ‘Is it because there is no God in Israel that you are going off to consult Baal-Zebub, the god of Ekron?’

The Bible shows we have been here before. Where demon worship, baal worship and child sacrifice were societal norms.

This is why they have decided to denigrate the Bible and Christianity for years.

The wool is lifted when you read.

Their deceit is crushed under foot.

Why of all things would you lead in particular your followers of an unpardonable sin.

Who craves souls. Baal-zebub. The prince of Demons.

28 Truly I tell you, people can be forgiven all their sins and every slander they utter,

29 but whoever blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven; they are guilty of an eternal sin.”

30 He said this because they were saying, “He has an impure spirit.”

2 Kings 1:6

6 “A man came to meet us,” they replied. “And he said to us, ‘Go back to the king who sent you and tell him, “This is what the LORD says: Is it because there is no God in Israel that you are sending messengers to consult Baal-Zebub, the god of Ekron? Therefore you will not leave the bed you are lying on. You will certainly die!” ’ ”

We are in the time of the elimination of women and families in favor of state organized reproduction. Notice that honor your mother and father is not in the 7 laws of “noah".

Full PEDO units is their architecture.

The new crime is dissent.

So remember the pedo controlled unit.insert name of governing authority..wants you to take shots, put your pets down, end meat Agriculture in favor of famine and printed milk, send your kids to war, remember their MORAL AUTHORITY.

And laugh.

Do not embrace any possible blasphemy against Christ, without reading the new testament.

The war games I exposed showed an unconscionable world War as necessary for the full property theft to central authority.

The UN calls the post 2030 agenda as the Noahide agenda. See my post noahide 4.

The Trump board of peace devolves to the Sanhedrin which also inserts the noahide laws.

By left or by right.

It's a miracle. Women are replaced by techno wombs. No more pangs of child birth.

And elite gender inversion is the leadership norm.

Proof it must be….

the one world government.

and pedophiles are running things.

pfft.

This bed you make. Not going to work out for you.

Someone, the ultimate deceiver has syruped your brain.

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