There's always a new narrative.

New atrocious spending including on a BAAL WORSHIP room. As if he needs a baal room.

But you know, the entire line of command was present with no security. Unless the line actually is expendable and New people can run the persona.

New war March. its real.

The all the time israel. Isreal.

The data centers and palentir. Itsreal.

Investments in harma. It's real.

The satanic baal room. Does that work with noahide laws.

Noahide laws March world wide.

Think you'll like the winning team.

I'm guessing the **winning team isn't going to like the **winning team.

I mean even the **winners will need chipping.

It's the only way it works.

Get it yet.

I know my watchers are working for the ***winning team. THINK like you still can.

Born free.

Oh look I'm chipped. Its so the world government can finally work. Oh yeah.

Its real.

WAKE UP. There's no left and right. It's just a bunch of crooks and the people being disenfranchised.

AND FYI NO ONE WOULD HAVE A WAR IN THE AGE OF NUCLEAR BY CALLING EVERYONE NAMES on Twitter etc AND IGNORING PEACE AGREEMENTS.

IF it wasn't sewn up.

No leaders run around frantic because of the failure of diplomacy.

The left is already prepping the scape goat for the unconscionable war.

Then the result is as I showed in Food chain reaction game.

All the military and non military resources go to a central body. Digital feudal noahide slavery.

Then there's no silly Christians and the Word of God us gone. Hahaha. I'm pre laughing.

You know what I say to all that. Good luck in hell. It's the deceiver who teaches evil is the left hand of God.

Because he is a soul hunter.

This agenda this one world agenda pro pedophile agenda.

It's sick.

and you are loved. So go for it. Say what hurts their ears.

demons can't stand us shinning a light.

but more. They shrivel and get confused when we praise God.

in the face of their abject horror and desires. Praise God. Nothing is better than that.

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