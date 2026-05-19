Project 6 g. Anons must want to be chipped into the grid. Wake up!! Trump says. Blah blah. Keeps us looking at dei, or migration. But full tilt operation palentir mark of the beast or war.
There's always a new narrative.
New atrocious spending including on a BAAL WORSHIP room. As if he needs a baal room.
But you know, the entire line of command was present with no security. Unless the line actually is expendable and New people can run the persona.
New war March. its real.
The all the time israel. Isreal.
The data centers and palentir. Itsreal.
Investments in harma. It's real.
The satanic baal room. Does that work with noahide laws.
Noahide laws March world wide.
Think you'll like the winning team.
I'm guessing the **winning team isn't going to like the **winning team.
I mean even the **winners will need chipping.
It's the only way it works.
Get it yet.
I know my watchers are working for the ***winning team. THINK like you still can.
Born free.
Oh look I'm chipped. Its so the world government can finally work. Oh yeah.
Its real.
WAKE UP. There's no left and right. It's just a bunch of crooks and the people being disenfranchised.
AND FYI NO ONE WOULD HAVE A WAR IN THE AGE OF NUCLEAR BY CALLING EVERYONE NAMES on Twitter etc AND IGNORING PEACE AGREEMENTS.
IF it wasn't sewn up.
No leaders run around frantic because of the failure of diplomacy.
The left is already prepping the scape goat for the unconscionable war.
Then the result is as I showed in Food chain reaction game.
All the military and non military resources go to a central body. Digital feudal noahide slavery.
Then there's no silly Christians and the Word of God us gone. Hahaha. I'm pre laughing.
You know what I say to all that. Good luck in hell. It's the deceiver who teaches evil is the left hand of God.
Because he is a soul hunter.
This agenda this one world agenda pro pedophile agenda.
It's sick.
and you are loved. So go for it. Say what hurts their ears.
demons can't stand us shinning a light.
but more. They shrivel and get confused when we praise God.
in the face of their abject horror and desires. Praise God. Nothing is better than that.
Lisa, you know how C0vid was faked and there never was a deadly virus, and how 9/11 was faked and no planes hit the Towers?
How unreasonable is this one: There are NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS. Never have been.
If you watch the old 4 or 5 film clips of supposed nuclear explosions from the 40s today, you can see how cheesy and fake they are. Now they look like the fake Moon Landing!
And the photos of Hiroshima and Nagasaki clearly show both were firebombed.
What if THERE ARE NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS?
if you remove Hiroshima and Nagasaki from the list of alleged nuclear explosions since both were clearly firebombed, there has never been a nuclear bomb exploded. There has never been a nuclear bomb in any of the countless wars since the '40s.
But what about the nuclear bomb tests?
The only evidence of nuclear testing comes from the government telling us they were doing nuclear tests.
The same people who brought us 9/11 and the Great C0vid Hoa.x.
What if the greatest fear on Earth, a nuclear bomb, doesn't exist, and never did?
And it has always just been a huge mass fear-inducing psyop like 9/11 and C0vid???
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYr6uGTsL7A&list=PLqN7OHA5SZ-CPajVTFTR6oPss0fVfK7Ua&index=5
Matt Roeske short No Nukes
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSxPgXojipZ/
Remember, it only took a handful of videos of Crisis.Actors crying "I saw the plane hit the building!" and a fake video of a plane hitting a building playing CONTINUALLY for 72hrs to convince billions of people that planes hit the Towers on 9/11.
What if there are NO nuclear weapons? And never were.
Trump NEVER drained the swamp as promised , he bathes in it