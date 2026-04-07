this under bill c-9 is likely hate speech.

This under Don't criticize Israel policies might be antisemitism.

In my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON, I show this type of speech is labeled minimizing the Holocaust. That was passed as a crime in bill 209 in Canada.

Truth might not be allowed Professor Finkelstein.

Courage in the face of “labels” that lead to prison.

Don't tell me I have to be pro harm others because I'm Christian. Get your non Christian Scofield slime off Christ.

Peace by statutory definition or decree is an abomination.

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