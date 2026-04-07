Professor Finkelstein says he will not be silent on Israeli brutalization, torture of Palestinians.
Well he might be an antisemmite in the new definition.
this under bill c-9 is likely hate speech.
This under Don't criticize Israel policies might be antisemitism.
In my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON, I show this type of speech is labeled minimizing the Holocaust. That was passed as a crime in bill 209 in Canada.
Truth might not be allowed Professor Finkelstein.
Courage in the face of “labels” that lead to prison.
Don't tell me I have to be pro harm others because I'm Christian. Get your non Christian Scofield slime off Christ.
Peace by statutory definition or decree is an abomination.
Wow❗️Bingo❗️Most Americans have no earthly idea what is rearing its ugly head at this time. They cannot fathom their “government” has no problem using c-9 against them… population control…to many people…☠️💉🪓🗡️
Finkelstein? No doubt, most definitely an anti-semite. And Kanye is a white supremacist to boot!