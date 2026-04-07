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Annie's avatar
Annie
4h

Wow❗️Bingo❗️Most Americans have no earthly idea what is rearing its ugly head at this time. They cannot fathom their “government” has no problem using c-9 against them… population control…to many people…☠️💉🪓🗡️

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Horace the Menace's avatar
Horace the Menace
3h

Finkelstein? No doubt, most definitely an anti-semite. And Kanye is a white supremacist to boot!

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