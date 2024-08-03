Image from Sky News

Live facial recognition is your biometric id card.

What smart tech is going up in your communities. What are your councils doing. This is a world wide phenomenon. It is related to my last post on grid instability. Big tech and ai centres are using energy (what happened to the environment, or is the point a full world of smart ghettos) to store our on line and our in the smart city movement.

This is related to the shots and rfid.

Sure. Sure. It's blindly done.

The observed result is the desired result. The end.

Death and infertility of the shots.

Loss of speech.

15 minute cities.

Saturation with emf radiation.

Loss of vehicles.

Loss of airline travel.

Expropriation through mandatory densification out of Financial reach of homeowners.

Loss of Agricultural lands.

Mandatory goo meat.

The observed result is the desired result.

The reason I post from all around the world, is so you see the impossibility of coincidence.

So you know what is being tested, and what to look for.

So you know how citizens are pushing back.

The cameras are mounted. The roads are being reingineered to limit entry and exit points.

The totalitarian infrastructure is serupticiously going up in your towns and cities.

Think for one moment.

Would the solution offered ever be FACIAL RECOGNITION DEPLOYMENT

IF

The cameras weren't ready and mounted around the country BY BLOCK,

STREET

LIGHT.

If the grid sending the camera images weren't already constructed and landing at a processing center.

If the technology to do so wasn't already

built

betad

tested and

ready.

You think this was a random scene of violence that hit all news across the world.

And ready for this globalist solution.

America look in your cities.

Canada look in your cities.

NZ Australia EU

This is rolled out in Africa through belt and road.

Bread and circus While they make prisons of our cities.

Look.

One last thing.

It all gets tested first in CCP China. All this smart totalitarianism.

You ever.

You ever think.

You ever think about

You ever think about those

You ever think about those empty

You ever think about those empty smart

You ever think about those empty smart cities

You ever think about those empty smart cities in

You ever think about those empty smart cities in China.

What if the story is. Bad investment.

And the truth is. Testing.

More on that later.

All I know. Is when I read the FULLY GLOBAL C40 “plan”, I knew that people that devised totalitarian control down to your movement , living conditions content of diet, clothes on your body, calories per day.

Well those people.

weren't stopping at that.

Anyone who sees us as cattle.

Aren't stopping at ultimate tight control.

There is a next.

Get in your cities and learn quickly the changes to official plans, infrastructure. Educate systematically.

And you might as well don your courage, your eerie calm, your not diverted focus, your confidence. you might as well enjoy every minute of it. Game it in your mind if you have to. You might as well be a walking ted pill aura.

Forget sad. Put something else in your heart. Crush fear.

do this all with a swing in your step, a glint in your eyes, a love for mankind.

Let them feel you walk in, before you say your first word.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST

