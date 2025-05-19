“LISBON, May 15 (Reuters) - The leader of Portugal's far-right party Chega collapsed on Thursday during an open-air campaign rally ahead of Sunday's general election and was rushed to hospital, two days after suffering a similar incident at another party event.

In videos from the rally in Odemira in southern Portugal that circulated online, Andre Ventura, 42, could be seen grabbing his chest and trying to undo his tie before collapsing into the arms of his aides who carried him away.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

https://youtube.com/shorts/59pKOEyXuzg

Buy my book and give it a review 8 dollars on amazon. Download the kindle app for free. Hard copy is 28 USD and is 484 pages (should have been 4 books I get it). I decipher another tool of the globalist state. SO WE CAN DISMANTLE IT. you can’t fight what you don’t know.

PRO-NATION SPEECH IS CURTAILED THROUGH SPEECH COMMITTEES. JUST LIKE THE CANDIDATES THEMSELVES. THERE IS VIOLENCE by the globalists against our speech. And again and again, against our options to lead us out it.

You can’t fight what isn’t understood. The way to win in through dismantling this new globalist court system unfurling without notice.

I appreciate all your support.

Share

Leave a comment