PRO NATIONALIST CANDIDATE in Portugal POISONED LIVE ON STAGE? still think Trump staged it.
“LISBON, May 15 (Reuters) - The leader of Portugal's far-right party Chega collapsed on Thursday during an open-air campaign rally ahead of Sunday's general election and was rushed to hospital, two days after suffering a similar incident at another party event.
In videos from the rally in Odemira in southern Portugal that circulated online, Andre Ventura, 42, could be seen grabbing his chest and trying to undo his tie before collapsing into the arms of his aides who carried him away.”
PRO-NATION SPEECH IS CURTAILED THROUGH SPEECH COMMITTEES. JUST LIKE THE CANDIDATES THEMSELVES. THERE IS VIOLENCE by the globalists against our speech. And again and again, against our options to lead us out it.
You can’t fight what isn’t understood. The way to win in through dismantling this new globalist court system unfurling without notice.
Scary if this is what a person has to worry about if you are against the globalists and their Fourth Reich agenda. Looks like the Nazi's in Europe never really died just been working underground since the second world war. They are rising again. Trump and a few of these other leaders are screwing with their plan. WEF, WHO, NATO, the British and American MI6 and CIA FBI all been infiltrated by the Nazi's that were hidden and brought into Canada, USA, and Britain after the war and protected. All the American companies that were not held accountable for their support of the Nazis and the Corporations and banks that supported them. Ford, GM, Beyer, IG Faber, Standard Oil, and so many others Chase Bank, etc. etc. I think we are seeing their rise again.
"PRO NATIONALIST CANDIDATE in Portugal POISONED LIVE ON STAGE?" While that would appear to be what happened, since the incident occurred right after he had something to drink, that isn't sufficient evidence to prove he was poisoned—coincidence never proves causation.