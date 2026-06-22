Priest suspended during covid for refusing to implement covid 19 protocols on parishioners gives a barn buster interview about the Jewish question. Their covid event he says
He says the Vatican is under satanic powe
I wrote World on Mute. Available on Amazon. I intend to get his books.
“The most powerful force in the universe is God's grace. And nothing can withstand it.”
I'm not sure anyone has said a more jaw dropping truth today. I'm gobsmacked.
You might not be Catholic. But you cannot miss this interview.
Most mainstream churches infiltrated
Look into father Coughlin who the US post office refused to accept or deliver mail from for this political views along these lines. FDR was one of our first jewish presidents