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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
22m

Most mainstream churches infiltrated

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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
1h

Look into father Coughlin who the US post office refused to accept or deliver mail from for this political views along these lines. FDR was one of our first jewish presidents

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