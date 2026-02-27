LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2h

Every priest should be standing on the steps of his church yelling "Stop, stop, stop."

(I am referring to the imminent war.)

Reply
Share
mothman777's avatar
mothman777
1h

The jews know very well that it is in fact the jews themselves who are really the godless rebels against the real God, and that the jews themselves are all really the actual kelipot (Qlippoth).

And the jews merely project this identity of Qlippoth onto their intended victims as a battle cry, just as the jews say that all non-jew souls come from three satanic hellish lower spheres of creation and not from what the jews call 'god', which in their understanding is 'the elohim', which the jews understand to be the entire collection of the self-worshiping parasitic vampire jew souls.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture