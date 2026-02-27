The noahide laws education day in the US describes a moment of silence.

One minute.

Here is the evidence of Catholic priest starting on about this moment of silence.

Our churches have crypto fake pastors and priests, harvested and timed for the implementation of the Noahide laws.

https://youtube.com/shorts/2dMJof317mU

The last crypto PRIEST named Kramer with false prophecy i showed used no verses in the new testament. Instead he referenced recent writings to suggest by June either UFOs ( he didn't say it but implied it- so chritian) or Jesus will be the sky. Like A DEW hologram.

Spoke Hebrew in his video AND called the people goyim. And true to the Kramer persona, had crazy hair. I was like- not very convincing.

I thought well he doesn't appear to be a man of God, but in my opinion was a wolf in sheeps clothing.

I love all my catholic family, none are the least bit evil. They prayed constantly for last pope, not the least bit fooled by him.

My aunt said, he needed prayers as he was lost. She was too nice to use other adjective. There are awake catholics who in response to visible evil pray against it.

Don't write off actual catholics. Just like you aren't the satanic leaders masquerading in democracy, these crypto fake popes and priests ( my opinion) aren't the lovers of Christ who day in day out are doers of the word in service to their communities.

Momment of silence? The priest is asking for? Noahide. Ding ding ding ding.

That comes from the Rebbe's noahide laws which also happens to outlaw Christianity.

hmm

And FYI outlaws mosques too. See here. All mosques and churches must close ( or be burned i assume works. How's that working out?)

Are you a human being. As it turns out. That depends.

Jews have 2 souls. The rest have the souls of animals. I'm not aware of my Jewish ( secular, reform) having these opinions. They hardly know what the religion teaches. Just the holidays, food etc.

4 worlds. This is mystic Kabbalah. Think Hollywood.

Does that sound the least bit BIBLICAL??? ummm

no.

Look you goy. That means farm animal. And you are unclean kelipot. Sorry. That's the problem here. You block the light. In the way.

What is interesting? Is the left Kabbalistic followers aka communists and Hollywood, the right Kabbalistic followers aka orthodox hassidic, and the secret gnostic Kabbalah followers through DeMolay, Masons and Illuminati, Jesuit, Knights of Malta are all aligned.

It's like a sea saw. The masons are centre the pyramid. And on either side are the communists Kabbalistic followers and the the ultra Orthodox.

The reasons the cult knowledge is kept secret. It's genocidal. But its from the God Ein Sof. So what can you do.

Did Epstein know them all?

The impure kellipot Is the rest of humanity. Just in the way.

In the Messianic period those bad kellipot vessels must be shattered.

FYI we are in that messianic period. Aaah.

How nuts are our ruling elite. Don't you genuflect to this crap.

They're in a genocidal cult. Convince me otherwise.

Here the kelipot will be removed. It's the divine will of mystic Kabbalah.

You have to understand the why and expose that.

Imagine waiting 2k years only to find out President Trump is the Jewish Messiah.

A momment of silence for that to sink in.

This seems like a “plan” converging, rather than divine selection.

No Christian, no matter how proTrump they are will think-

Now that's Jesus. This is how little they know Christ or Christians.

(This one sure has BIG hands. You know what that means)

So they all proTrump are going to slit their eyes, and think.

Did they just announce the antichrist?

And I'm guessing Jewish people are going to say:

Better order a Bible before they ban that thing. The next election seems to be that Jesus guy vs Trump. I have no idea what his platform really is.

Trump vs Jesus.

Atheists are going to be curious.

You're telling me Trump is the antichrist. Ok I believe it. I think that means there was a Christ. We burned all the churches and libraries. Can you get a Bible at Starbucks?

Muslims, I'm guessing are going to wonder whether Jesus is back, and if it's that time they fight along side with Christians.

Who is going to accept Trump as king Messiah. Those who invented it I guess.

The Rambam and Trump.

lots of momments of silence will be required.

you think the world is divided left right.

No.

It's basically demons and angels.

Please support my work. Get my book WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON on Amazon.

I didn’t pick what to write. It keeps picking me.

I had zero inclination to write or research in this area.

But here we are.

call MPs and senators. Stop bill c-9.

Leave a comment

Share