An evil needs arresting.

Ask them to add the word property to the forfeited for disposal clause. Like normal turds would do. Why has no one debated the unlimited forfeiture clause and treated this as a mass death bill.

Claim the cross, Bible, kefifa, or vaccine dissent, donated to the convoy as a hate group poof.

Watch the Priest claim a prophecy exists on this precise strategy.

Video at this link of Priest's description.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fatima-scholar-predicts-major-sign-beginning-of-great-chastisement-in-2026/

You could write it as “prophecy” so we go. Oh ya foreordained? All right then.

Nope. We are going to fight the silly satanic laid plans.

Mark 10

And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out and say, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” 48 And many rebuked him, telling him to be silent. But he cried out all the more, “Son of David, have mercy on me!” 49 And Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.” And they called the blind man, saying to him, “Take heart. Get up; he is calling you.” 50 And throwing off his cloak, he sprang up and came to Jesus. 51 And Jesus said to him, “What do you want me to do for you?” And the blind man said to him, “Rabbi, let me recover my sight.” 52 And Jesus said to him, “Go your way; your faith has made you well.” And immediately he recovered his sight and followed him on the way.

What your faith do?

Spring up with joy!

Let it move mountains!

