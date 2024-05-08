This is a comment I wanted to share as a post. It is from Dr. Rima Laibow.

“LA has done the same but, given the fact that none of these organizations have any jurisdiction in these states, I fail to see the point. Now, on the other hand, Oklahoma, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama have passed legislation that states that no public funding can be used to implement Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 or collaborate with any of the organizations, public, private or otherwise, that seek to implement those agendas and nothing can be done to damage property rights without due process. That is something that they do, indeed, have jurisdiction to do. Every other state in the US rejected the option to pass that law. AND, here is the bottom line: Right now, this minute, there is before the Congress of the US the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2030. You can support it and demand that your Congress Members both co-sponsor it and get it passed with the supermajority necessary to override the inevitable veto from the SPiC (Sock Puppet in Charge) in the Oval Office. You can do that here,

. Once you do that, share, share, share because we can get out of the UN Death Machine, but it will take a MASSIVE outpouring of public outrage and demand to do it. Let's get started, shall we? WHO is just a side show. Dealing with it as if it were causal is like putting a band aid on a compound fracture. The real disease is the UN, a country club (literally) of Unelected Nobodies which is self-actualizing, self-anointing and self-appointing. On September 23, 2024 they are slated to pass the mother of all tyrannical edicts, the Pact for the Future. The Exit Door is right here: PreventGenocide2030.org. Use it.”

Please visit Prevent Genocide 2030 to investigate further.

