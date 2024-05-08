This is a comment I wanted to share as a post. It is from Dr. Rima Laibow.
“LA has done the same but, given the fact that none of these organizations have any jurisdiction in these states, I fail to see the point. Now, on the other hand, Oklahoma, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama have passed legislation that states that no public funding can be used to implement Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 or collaborate with any of the organizations, public, private or otherwise, that seek to implement those agendas and nothing can be done to damage property rights without due process. That is something that they do, indeed, have jurisdiction to do. Every other state in the US rejected the option to pass that law. AND, here is the bottom line: Right now, this minute, there is before the Congress of the US the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2030. You can support it and demand that your Congress Members both co-sponsor it and get it passed with the supermajority necessary to override the inevitable veto from the SPiC (Sock Puppet in Charge) in the Oval Office. You can do that here,
https://PreventGenocide2030.org
. Once you do that, share, share, share because we can get out of the UN Death Machine, but it will take a MASSIVE outpouring of public outrage and demand to do it. Let's get started, shall we? WHO is just a side show. Dealing with it as if it were causal is like putting a band aid on a compound fracture. The real disease is the UN, a country club (literally) of Unelected Nobodies which is self-actualizing, self-anointing and self-appointing. On September 23, 2024 they are slated to pass the mother of all tyrannical edicts, the Pact for the Future. The Exit Door is right here: PreventGenocide2030.org. Use it.”
Please visit Prevent Genocide 2030 to investigate further.
Thank you SO much, Lisa. That is much appreciated.
It turns out that in another day or two there will be another Action Item for people in the US to take and it is a major piece of the solution.
All of the impacts of the UN (that is the country club of Unelected Nobodies) Death Machine are based on the presumption/assumption of treaty obligations of countries with the UN.
Treaties are, by definition, only concluded between sovereign states (commonly called "countries"). The US never entered into a treaty with the UN or with the WHO.
President Truman signed the UN Charter. The US Senate was told that it was ratifying a treaty with the UN, but that was actually a lie and no treaty was concluded.
Nothing in the US Constitution allows for "signing a charter" to substitute for ratifying a treaty.
The same is true for the WHO Constitution.
Twinkletoes tapdancing with a little magic fairy dust thrown in for extra special glitter. Nothing more.
Thus the UNDRIP land grabs, the Sustainability Goals, the WHO One Health, the compelled uncontrolled migration, all of it is based on a lie.
But wait! There's more: NO country in the world has treaty obligations with the UN or any of its parts since no country can conclude a treaty with a club or corporation or jolly old fraternity.
Ever.
So all of the compliance requirements that are being used to destroy every institution that humanity has built, and, indeed, humanity itself, is based on a lie.
Back to the US: Any member of the Congress of the United States who has taken a valid Oath of Office (and it is by no means all of them) is acting against that Oath of Office and against the US Constitution if he/she fails to vote for the Disengaging Entirely From the UN Debacle Act of 2023 (HR: 6645/ S:3428). Any member of Congress who has NOT taken a valid Oath of Office and fails to vote for that bill is committing crimes which we believe rise to the level of RICO, that is, racketeering crimes. No Oath of Office, no immunity, by the way. OOPS! And thanks to Todd Callendar for that lovely little wrinkle.
So going to Https://PreventGenocide2030.org and taking action there will help "remind" our Congressional Members that it really, truly is in their own best interest to pass this Act.
And soon.
Canada is next on the list of new Actions to help get you out of the UN Death Machine.
You're welcome!!!
And, Lisa, we would love to have you back on both of our podcasts, the Dr. Rima Truth Report and Catalytic Conversations.
God bless you and all who love, medical freedom, and our God given sovereignty ❤️ And we’re praying for all those whom oppose thee above 🙏
. . . ✌️ . . .